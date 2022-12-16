The Courier
Health

Grampians Health to double donations for Christmas appeal

MS
By Michelle Smith
December 16 2022 - 11:00am
Ballarat Base Hospital emergency department nurse unit manager Grant Berriman, emergency director Pauline Chapman, associate nurse unit manager Kirsty McLean and clinical nurse educator Fiona Coates with the existing patient simulator. Picture supplied

A group of generous donors will this weekend match all online donations to Grampians Health Ballarat's Bring a Smile Christmas appeal to help the emergency department buy a state-of-the-art training mannequin.

