A group of generous donors will this weekend match all online donations to Grampians Health Ballarat's Bring a Smile Christmas appeal to help the emergency department buy a state-of-the-art training mannequin.
The matched-donation pledge of up to $5000 will fast-track the appeal target toward its $55,000 target.
From Friday until Sunday, all donations will be matched dollar for dollar.
"We rely upon our community's support to help provide the equipment which is not funded within our operating budgets," said Grampians Health Ballarat head of fundraising and engagement Sarah Masters.
"Fundraising allows us to provide innovative equipment, as quickly as possible, to projects with the highest need."
A modern new training mannequin has been identified as a priority for the ED.
The new mannequin will be able to breathe better, cough, blink, talk, take an intravenous line and let staff know whether this has been inserted in the wrong spot, just as they also will be able to demonstrate for a breathing tube inserted in the wrong place in the airways.
The training mannequins are used to run compulsory life-support training for all emergency department staff, and to run life-like simulations which build the skills, training and teamwork critical in an emergency response.
"Newer models are so realistic that once they're rolling, people get so invested," said Ballarat Base Hospital emergency department nurse unit manager Grant Berriman. "They get so much more out of it."
Ms Masters acknowledged the end-of-year appeal goal of $55,000 was "very ambitious" for a regional health service.
"We know that the public understands the incredible challenges our emergency department continues to face," Ms Masters said. "The purchase of a new training mannequin for our staff will be a wonderful demonstration of community support for this incredibly hardworking team of health professionals."
To donate to Grampians Health Ballarat's Bring a Smile Appeal, head online.
