The Courier
Education

No cause for alarm after St Francis Xavier Primary School's liquidation notice, Ballarat Diocese says

MS
By Michelle Smith
December 16 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Francis Xavier Primary School. File photo

The school community of St Francis Xavier Primary School in Ballarat East have been reassured that a notice of voluntary liquidation of the school from the Australian Securities Investment Commission is no cause for alarm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.