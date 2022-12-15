The school community of St Francis Xavier Primary School in Ballarat East have been reassured that a notice of voluntary liquidation of the school from the Australian Securities Investment Commission is no cause for alarm.
The notice, inviting formal proof of debt or claim, was published on Wednesday alerting potential debtors or creditors of their need to make a formal claim against St Francis Xavier Primary School Ballarat East Limited before January 10.
But Diocese of Ballarat Catholic Education Limited (DOBCEL) chief executive Tom Sexton said there was no cause for concern - the notice is part of the process of the school transferring its governance from its previous company structure to DOBCEL.
"Previously St Francis Xavier was run by a company and when they transfer governance to DOBCEL as a consequence they deregister the previous company," Mr Sexton said.
"Everything they own and their debts, assets come to the DOBCEL company and leave the previous company (which) has to be wound up and that notice is part of the process."
Mr Sexton reassured families and students they would notice no change in the running of the school next year and the notice was just a formality as part of the regulatory process.
DOBCEL administer 64 primary and secondary schools throughout western Victoria and is the governing authority for all but three.
With just under 500 students, St Francis Xavier is one of Ballarat's largest Catholic primary schools and the largest primary school in Ballarat's east.
