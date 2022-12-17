Ballarat dancers have impressed adjudicators on a national stage.
The Dance Studio Ballarat sent 18 competitors to the Australian Dancesport Championships ranging in age from seven years old to over 60.
A number of couples walked away with first places, among them Brent Thomas and Helen Bloom who won all three events for their division.
Mr Thomas has been competitively dancing with Ms Bloom for a year, after studio owner Shelley Ross suggested they work together.
He said moving to the music and coordinating as a couple were some of his favourite parts competing.
Mr Thomas said he valued watching other people compete and was able to learn from others on the dance floor.
Competitions are a great chance to practise floorcraft, the way couples move around the room without getting in each other's way, Mr Thomas said.
"As well as concentrating on your own steps and following your routine, you also have to be mindful of the other couples," he said.
"As the leader, that's more my job to steer us around the dance floor while we're still doing the steps that are required and I might need to adjust them to avoid a collision with another couple."
Another dancer Damien Zabinskas has been with Ms Ross' studio for about seven and half years.
He has been competing for almost as long and also said the competitions were a great way to practise dancing with other couples you are not as used to.
"In the studio, a lot of the time, most of the class are all doing the same routine, so there's only a quarter of the floor craft needed," Mr Zabinskas said.
When competing against people from across the country, they may have different styles and this adds an extra challenge to manage.
Mr Zabinskas fell into dancing seven and half years ago.
"I never expected to start it when I did," he said.
"I just happened to be stirring someone up, but there are never enough guys so I got dragged up and all of a sudden I am dancing more than any of them."
He said preparation was key to competition day.
"Everything becomes muscle memory and then you are just trying to relax yourself as much as possible," Mr Zabinskas said.
Students have been working in competition classes practising and refining their routines, Ms Ross said.
"We're always aiming for the next competition, but towards the end, everyone wants to win the Australian championships," she said.
Ms Ross said adjudicators are looking to make sure their technique is correct while also making it look effortless.
"You have to have good posture, and then they will look at everyone's top line and then they look at the feet and they better be doing the right thing," she said.
Ms Ross said presenting a whole package was important.
"The best technique and also the best kind of personality, enjoying themselves and being entertaining."
For Alicia Wang Sheludko, this year's nationals were a family affair.
Mrs Sheludko came back to dance in 2021 when she participated in the Ballarat Foundation's Dancing with our Stars.
She returned as a partner in 2022 and while she was preparing her husband Dave Sheludko was taking secret dance classes as a surprise for their wedding anniversary.
Their two daughters also joined in the fun partnered by dance teacher Ashlie Ross.
"The kids and I have all danced before, so we're kind of used to ballet competitions, where you're on the floor by yourself," Mrs Sheludko said.
She said there are also more adjudicators who are watching.
"For me I like performing and I get excited and nervous," Mrs Sheludko said.
"The kids I think are used to performing on stage, it's my husband, who's the one who's very nervous, because he's never done dancing as a competitive sport before."
Jessica Rodda has fallen back in love with competition after nationals.
She filled in for Mr Zabinskas partner Gaynor Nash who sustained an injury before competition.
Ms Rodda said she loved competitions because it felt like time slowed down when she was on the stage.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
