The Dance Studio competes at Australian Dancesport Championships

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
December 17 2022 - 4:00pm
Helen Bloom and Brent Thomas are national dance champions. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

Ballarat dancers have impressed adjudicators on a national stage.

