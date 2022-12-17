Ballarat wedding photographer continues to expand her horizons and explore different styles.
Noeleen McKeag owner of photography business The Bear Moments is exhibiting her latest exhibition A moment in time at the Mercure Hotel.
The exhibition is a further exploration of the steampunk genre following Ms McKeag's exhibit at the 2021 Ballarat international foto biennale.
The steampunk style is very different to the wedding photography she does day to day.
"My wedding photography and portrait photography is very light, breezy, and very boho," Ms McKeag said.
"Whereas the work that I am exhibiting at the moment is along the gothic line, it is a bit darker and moodier."
Ms McKeag said it is based on Victorian fashion with an industrial twist.
She said there is more colour and intensity in the work exhibited.
Ms McKeag said the work is composite and she uses digital tools to add in animals and other things into the scenes.
"It looks like the people and the animals are in the same space at the same time," she said.
"But they're not actually there together."
Ms McKeag said she has had great feedback from the body of work so far, with some audience members asking how she was able to keep birds and children still for the same image.
"That is a huge compliment, because that means that it looks like it all happened at the same time, which is exactly what I wanted to look like."
As a trainer at Oxygen College, Ms McKeag said she is exposed to lots of different styles and editing techniques.
"[The exhibition] is so personal to me, rather than the business, it is about me exploring what I can do and what boundaries I can push," she said.
"Like other artists out there, I have been doing a specific style for a very long time with my commercial work."
"This is definitely more self exploration ... it's a different side of what I normally do."
Ms McKeag's exhibition can be viewed at The Mercure until January 11 2023.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
