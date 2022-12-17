A new face is continuing to cement his name in the Ballarat wine industry.
Alex Martino has taken over wine wholesale business, Regional Wine Sales Victoria from the late Brad Fernando, a well known Ballarat hospitality icon.
Mr Martino said Mr Fernando had played an instrumental role in his career.
He knows he now has "massive shoes to fill".
"You are never gonna be that person or operate in the same way, I suppose you just have to try and do your best," Mr Martino said.
"Try and go about it in your own unique way while still trying to stay true to the ethos that Brad built."
Mr Martino started working in hospitality as soon as he was able to, at 14 years and nine months old he was lending a hand in the cafe space.
He has worked at a number of well known Ballarat spots including Moon and Mountain and Johnny Alloo.
While working at Winespeake Cellar in Daylesford he continued to develop his knowledge about the wine world.
Mr Martino said he is slowly finding his rhythm despite the steep learning curve, as he tackles a different side of the industry.
Wine makers are facing another challenge this year as the persistent rain keeps them on their toes.
Andrea Hart, viticulturist and owner of Dogrock said the rain can increase the chance of disease like downy mildew and botrytis.
"It's challenging, not necessarily terrible. It just means you've got to be very observant," she said.
One preventative measure is to spray the vines, and with extra rain means spraying more often which sometimes leads to higher costs or shortage of chemicals.
John Harris, from Mitchell Harris Wines, said the increasing risk of disease could lead to smaller crop.
"From our local industry that's going to be hard for a lot of producers," Mr Harris said.
"From an Australian wide perspective a small vineyard wouldn't be unwelcome, currently the inventory levels in Australia have never been higher."
The industry is currently looking for new avenues to market after tariffs from China drastically reduced the number of exports.
Ballarat Regional Tourism chief executive Sarah Myers said the hospitality industry is well on its way to recovering from the last few years.
As she looks to 2023, amid cost of living pressures, she hopes residents continue to shop with local businesses.
"People are going to be more selective with their discretionary spending than they've ever been," Ms Myers said.
"The majority of our local wineries are family owned and operated, there is a very good chance they will be serving you."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
