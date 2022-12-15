The operators of the Golden Plains wind farm project say a lack of development in Australia's wind turbine manufacturing industry necessitates a need to bring the turbines in from overseas.
The comments come after an industry briefing for the project held at The Goods Shed was met with protests from the Australian Workers Union.
The demonstrators called out Danish wind farm manufacturer and supplier Vestas in particular, who will be supplying the project's turbines.
Vestas Australia and New Zealand senior vice president Danny Nielsen said whilst the turbines would not be made in Australia, the company was looking to use as much local talent as possible.
"Vestas' preference is to work with local suppliers and manufacturers wherever possible. To do so, the supplier or manufacturer must meet the project's holistic requirements which not only includes cost but that of safety, quality, reliability and timeframe," he said.
"As the Australian market has not yet developed a full wind turbine manufacturing industry, the turbines themselves will come from a global manufacturing network.
"They will then be installed by a ranger of local subcontractors and specialists at the site in Victoria."
The Courier contacted the Australian Workers Union regarding Vestas' statements but did not get a response in time for publication.
The first stage of the Golden Plains Wind Farm will see 122 massive turbines constructed east of Rokewood.
Each turbine will be up to 230 metres at its tallest, with the diameter of the spinning blades the size of the MCG.
The sole investor in the project, TagEnergy, said more than 400 jobs will be created during the construction of stage one of the project, including civil engineering, transportation, crane work and wind turbine installation services.
The maintenance of the site is also expected to create some full-time roles. Stage two is expected to create 700 jobs when construction begins.
Stakeholders met at The Goods Shed to discuss the first stage of the project - with presentations from contractors Vestas, AusNet, CPP and MPK.
