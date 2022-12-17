While the state and federal elections have been run and won for another term, the task of advocating for our priorities - Council's and the community's - does not stop.
In fact, now more than ever it is vital we continue to make a strong case for governments to invest in Ballarat.
Some have suggested that with all Ballarat seats safely held by members of incumbent governments at state and federal levels, our prospects of attracting state and federal investment have diminished.
Our response: as a growing regional centre of 113,000 people which services a population of 300,000 people in western Victoria, our community has the right to expect a fair share of funding from state and federal governments to deliver essential infrastructure.
We are confident our local members will work on our behalf to ensure Ballarat is not overlooked.
That said, as the dust settles from the November state election and a busy year ends, I am pleased to acknowledge that in the past year City of Ballarat priority projects attracted some $238.4 million of state and federal investment.
In challenging economic times this level of funding support from federal and state governments for essential community projects is critical, particularly as inflation begins to bite, forcing costs up.
In the new year, Councillors and senior staff will gather - just as we did eighteen months ago - to determine which City of Ballarat projects are our highest priority.
Without doubt one of our most immediate and pressing priorities will be to deliver more kindergarten rooms so we have enough space for families who want to take advantage of the Victorian Government's changes to make three and four-year-old kinder more easily accessible.
In terms of making our priorities known, our aim is simple: to ensure all sides of politics at both state and federal level are clear on what Ballarat and our broader region need.
Of the $238.4 million worth of state and federal investment secured for City of Ballarat priority projects in the past 12 months, $11.5 million is for a new Ballarat Regional Animal Shelter (2022/23 Victorian State Budget) and $4.5 million in Federal funding is for the Sebastopol Community Hub.
In October, the Victorian Government announced a raft of measures to make Ballarat Games-ready for the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games, headlined by $150 million for the Eureka Stadium precinct and $50 million to make Ballarat Train Station accessible to all transport users.
Additionally, it was announced that an 1800 bed athlete village would be built at the former Ballarat Saleyards site in Latrobe Street, helping revitalise a strategically important location and provide a legacy of housing and community infrastructure, including the potential to use some for social and affordable housing.
In the state election campaign, $8.4 million was announced for an upgrade to Marty Busch Reserve, while $1 million will go towards the Brown Hill Reserve redevelopment.
Several other projects attracted funding through various government grant streams without which delivery of many projects would not be possible.
It is an impressive list, but these results have not happened by accident.
On this point, I must acknowledge the work of my predecessor, Cr Daniel Moloney who, together with Chief Executive Officer Evan King, has advocated tirelessly for our city's priorities during his two years as Mayor.
In that time, the City of Ballarat has delivered a systematic and ongoing program of advocacy - communications campaigns, letters to and meetings with state and federal candidates and MPs from all sides of politics, as well as department heads and other key decision makers.
That Ballarat will host the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games athletics events can at least partly be attributed to consistent advocacy about the legacy benefits for Ballarat that can be realised through significant investment in our Major Events Precinct.
During the state election campaign, we welcomed Liberal Party promises to support two of our city's priority projects for advocacy in the Ballarat Link Road next stages and the Materials Recovery Facility. Although these projects will not be funded this time around, the fact one of the two major parties was prepared to take them to the electorate underlines their strategic importance to our city. We will continue to work toward their delivery.
As well as support for projects such as Link Road and a Materials Recovery Facility to anchor a Circular Economy Precinct, we need substantial support for projects such as the Wendouree Library and Learning Centre, which will provide library and lifelong learning services to Wendouree, Lake Gardens and Miners Rest, and future northern growth area residents in Mount Rowan. This new centre will, without doubt, transform lives. We need investment in the Eastwood Community Hub, one of our most used community facilities which hosts more than 100 groups and 60,000 users each year, but which is operated from a building that is no longer fit for purpose.
From the Ballarat. Now and Into the Future 2022 list, projects such as Sovereign Hill Master Plan Phase 1b (which includes the Gold Pavilion entry and orientation building and exhibition space, and new classrooms) would be a natural fit to prepare our city for visitors who arrive for the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games.
While delivering on essentials such as roads and waste is a must, it is also vital to build the infrastructure required for the growth of our city and to ensure Ballarat is still a great place to live, work and invest. To achieve that we must continually appeal to our state and federal representatives for their support for these initiatives. With that in mind, Council will always advocate for key infrastructure projects to drive economic growth, create jobs, and meet the needs of our residents for generations to come.
Cr Des Hudson is mayor of the City of Ballarat
