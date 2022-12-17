As well as support for projects such as Link Road and a Materials Recovery Facility to anchor a Circular Economy Precinct, we need substantial support for projects such as the Wendouree Library and Learning Centre, which will provide library and lifelong learning services to Wendouree, Lake Gardens and Miners Rest, and future northern growth area residents in Mount Rowan. This new centre will, without doubt, transform lives. We need investment in the Eastwood Community Hub, one of our most used community facilities which hosts more than 100 groups and 60,000 users each year, but which is operated from a building that is no longer fit for purpose.