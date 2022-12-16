A WEEK before Australia spiralled into the first COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, the RMIT University released a report ranking our nation's most liveable regional cities.
Ballarat ranked in the top three nationwide. Not a surprise to most - our affordable property prices, access to employment and quality healthcare and education facilities are the envy of cities in Australia and I dare say on an international scale.
Putting the very large spectre of the pandemic to one side for a moment, however, the RMIT University report contained a caveat. The report's author Dr Lucy Gunn said: "We can see this clearly in the maps and data that they (Ballarat and Bendigo) are starting to look like larger cities.
"Equitable access to key infrastructure such as public transport, healthy food and community services is better in the central, more established areas. This declines as you move to the edge of the city.
"As we've seen in the capital cities, residents on the urban fringe have less access to these services which can impact their health and wellbeing."
A rapidly growing Ballarat brings with it economic stimulus and opportunity to create prosperity. But this can only be achieved if the policies and visions for the city are developed to support all of the community.
Last month, the Ballarat Foundation released its Ballarat Vital Signs 2022 report. In partnership with Seer Data and Analytics, the Vital Signs report provides more than 100 live insights into the social indicators of wellbeing within Ballarat and surrounding districts.
For the first time, the Vital Signs report will be a living, breathing document online when new data becomes available, insights will be updated, creating an immediate understanding of social trends.
In one sense, the Vital Signs creates a very different picture of Ballarat than Australia's most liveable regional city.
It identifies an immense proportion of Ballarat people suffering significant mental health illness - for 25-34-year-olds, 67 per cent higher than state numbers and 69 per cent higher than national numbers.
Young Ballarat residents are over-represented in rates of long-term health problems such as cancer, heart disease and lung conditions.
Vital Signs show rates of family violence - while improving in most recent years - spiralled pre-COVID.
Perhaps most relevant to the liveability conversation, is data which suggests that Ballarat's claim to be an affordable housing alternative is much more complex than just an assessment of mean prices. Vital Signs discovers that disposal income available after paying rent or mortgage expenses is significantly lower than Victorian and Australian medians.
The flow on impact of this revelation on housing and food security cannot be overlooked. These are currently immense challenges observed every day in the long lines which exist at emergency support agency doors.
Vital Signs, however, is not designed as a tool promoting a negative view of the Ballarat community. The report acts as a starting point for a deeper and evidence-based conversation about what we must do in response.
As the publisher of Vital Signs, the Ballarat Foundation is committed to leading a grassroots response.
Early in 2023, the Foundation will early next year create a Vital Signs Action Group - unencumbered by existing government or advocacy structures - where representatives of organisation which are actively engaged in supporting vulnerable community members will be supported to drive collaborative and meaningful responses with the objective of improve social outcomes.
Using the live online resource, organisations involved in the action group will utilise data as evidence to support new projects and programs and funding applications.
In this sense, it will be an invaluable tool in driving greater investment in the Ballarat community - meaning the burden on those who tirelessly work on (and fund) responses to disadvantage - will be reduced.
The Ballarat Foundation exists because the community members sought and created a philanthropic organisation which could enable responses to social needs utilising connection with donors, supporters and understanding local needs. The response to the Vital Signs report is crucial next step in our work.
To find out more about the Vital Signs report visit: https://www.ballaratfoundation.org.au/news/16/vital-signs
*Andrew Eales is the Ballarat Foundation chief executive officer
