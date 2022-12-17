Waubra 74 (2) def by Smeaton 77 (16)
Peter Molloy, Matthew Gallagher, Luke Molloy, Alex Briody 19 def by Robert McCrum, Russell Leishman, Joel McNaught, Jim Taylor 27; Clinton Rogers, Geoffrey Batholomew, Pat Clark, Ethan Kennedy 15 def by John Gervasoni, Craig McKee, Geoffrey Toose, Graeme Perry 19; Dylan Hinchcliffe, Tony Briody, Greg Loader, Laurence Cashin 17 def by Peter Kersley, Peter Sewell, Alex McKee, Geoffrey Pickering 19; Jim Troy, Justin Coloe, Casey Moran, John Stepnell 23 def Robert Briggs, Robert Mizzeni, David Toose, Gregory May 12
Clunes 103 (17) def Ballarat East 73 (1)
Jeff Gale, Narelle Vorbach, Vincent Hunt, Andrew Ingram 25 def Shannon Anwyl, David Anwyl, Aidan Gedggood, James Dean 13; Troy Thomson, Eileen Spong, Paul Lythgo, Scott McLean 30 def Matty Jarratt, Mark Boyd, Tony Driscoll, Mark Ryan 17; Jenny Cameron, Lindsay Tucker, Slade Baulch, Geoff Annear 19 drew Tony Morley, Ben Wiffen, Troy Dean, Peter Dean 19; Alan Baird, Debbie Annear, Mark Vormack, Bradley Keen 29 def Michael Kay, Stephen Kay, Timothy Wilson, Peter Wilson 24
Midlands 76 (14) def Ballarat North 75 (4)
Eric Kosloff, Matthew Kosloff, Gregory Plier, Rodney Lock 20 def Michael Clark, John Quick, Daniel Nestor, Glenn Mattei 12; Dean Nichols, Darren Brown, Brian Croft, Jacob Croft 15 def by Damian Payne, George Atkins, Amy Newman, William Hodgetts 23; Paul Carlyle, Geofrrey Jenkins, David Speechley, Paul Kennedy 17 def by Sam Newman, Martin Stewart, Scott Plater, Andrew Dalgleish 24; Michael North, Barry Wilson, Lynette Lock, Peter Considine 24 def Ian Antonio, Dave Anderton, Gregory Williams, Colin Wright 16
Central Wendouree 93 (16) def Webbcona 64 (2)
Meryl Holloway, Leonard Vincent, Colin Thompson, Tony Gutteridge 19 def James McArthur, Murray Alpen, Benjamin Horwood, Peter Morris 18; Tony Milardovic, Basil Tuddenham, Barry Adams, Heather Hopkinson 21 def Wally Schreenan, John Holdsworth, Simon Cook, Robert Edwards 14; Tony Milardovic, Margaret O'Meara, Ian Long, Bill Durand 31 def Donna Blackburn, Jennifer Shepherd, Barry McArthur, Tom Clarke 8; Jordan Kaufmann, Margaret Wilkins, Andrew Bishop, Ian Batters 22 def by Barry Garnham, Scott Edmends, Shayne Hodges, Geoff Gullock 24
City Oval 95 (16) def Victoria 76 (2)
Peter Cameron, Mark Firman, Ian Robinson, Wayne Roberts 15 def by Peter Cocks, Jill Hopper, Max Philipson, Francis McGuigan 29; Peter Orr, Lloyd Sims, Gary Hamilton, Benjamin Morris 27 def Nathan Cook, George Pyke, Neil Capuano, Helene Stenning 14; Heath Fumberger, Keneth Magrath, Mitchell Walton, Gavin Mann 30 def Kevin Haintz, Brett Harrison, Robert Chapman, Barry Davis 12; Joel Clark, Elizabeth Kierce, Leigh McKenzie, Chris Smith 21 def Colin Jones, Greg Henderson, John Macdonald, Alan Dennis 21
CITY OVAL 130 points, +124 shots, BALLARAT NORTH 128, +175, CLUNES 121, +70, MIDLANDS 120, +105, Smeaton 113, +47, Ballarat East 102, -12, Waubra 89, -6, Webbcona 82, -110, Victoria 60, -158, Central Wendouree 45, -235
Beaufort 76 (14) def Ballarat 64 (4)
Ashley Haynes, Frank Gilders, Wilma Wereszczuk, Stefan Wereszczuk 20 def Grayson Widmer, Gary Blood, Aaron Campbell, Steven Thompson 14; Simon Franc, Ronald Tiley, Rohan Quinton, Stephen Topp 24 def John Crawford, Lionel Calf, Darryl Blomeley, Bob Williamson 9; Michael Anstis, Carmel Milenkovic, Victor Dunn, Debbie Stanaway 13 def by Libbi Stewart, Samuel Craig, Craig Spratling, Dean Campbell 16; Aaron Cuthbertson, Brian Hayes, Les Pongho, Keith Topp 19 def by David Brownlee, Stephanie Fothergill, Michael Calagari, Paul Slater 25
Buninyong 85 (16) def Creswick 62 (2)
Jeffrey Douglass, Ethan Simpson, Kenneth Sergeant, Tim Simpson 22 def Rebecca Booth, Phil Zelley, Judith Caddy, Beth Huntley 18; Manfred Weil, Barry Mebbrey, John Beames, Terry McDonald 22 def Kevin Keen, Reg Rhook, Bernie O'Malley, Richard Burt 9; Julie Pobjoy, Chris Kruger, Allen Donelly, Stephen Smith 20 def by Stephen Pope, Graeme Mitchell, Ryamond Lethlean, John Purcell 21; Robert Hepburn, John Jones, Doug Worrall, Robert Ockwell 21 def Brian Turville, Debbie Matthews, Ross Prictor, Barry Yates 14
BMS 74 (3) def by Sebastopol 77 (15)
Geoff Allan, Linda Johannsen, Kevin Burgess, Graeme Inglis 17 def by Bill Candy, Steve Cassells, Scott Roberts, John Hofstra 21; Brian Hickman, John Rowland, Gregory Vagg, Kevin McLean 15 def by Brad Jackson, Bryan Cassells, Neil Lloyd-Jones, Warren Bedggood 17; Dianne Hampson, Michelle Tait, Karen Pearcey, Michael Hampson 27 def Geoff Worsley, Derek Wren, Mick McDonnell, Tony Walsh 24; Luke Prendergast, Julia Holton, Dave Lindsay, Paul Harris 15 drew Cec Deans, Ian Harvey, Shayne Bottrell, Gary Green 15
Invermay 82 (13) v Daylesford 79 (5)
Neale Murnane, Ian Cunningham, Leigh Vincent, David Carlyle 17 drew Anne Bremner, Dot Bull, Leon Hedwards, Pat Torpey 17; Jenny Blower, Stephen Riley, John Moroney, Geoffrey Fraser 15 def by Bruce Bavin, Gerald Coffey, Wayne Bull, Rodney Poxon 25; Anthony Sevior, Ron McDonald, Wayne Ward, Mario Lenkic 33 def Rose Marshall, Lois Hetherington, Kevin Gibson, Barry Watson 19; Trevor Jones, Wayne Drever, John macdonald, Peter Shillington 17 def by Maureen Tate, William Hetherington, Stevan Stupavski, Winston Silbereisen 18
City Oval 69 (4) def by Bungaree 79 (14)
Kenneth Nunn, Bob Jenkins, Garry Powell, Allan Mann 19 def Paul Stapleton, John Wade, Chris Thornton, Peter Spratling 15; John Hoffman, Sandra Grano, David Murphy Gary O'Neil 16 def by John Maher, Christian Innella, Dale Tonkin, Terrence Maher 20; David Sullivan, Brendan Fraser, David Flintoft, Ronald Coxall 25 def Graeme Jeffrey, Chris Hanrahan, Michael Checkley, Andrew Maher 16; Tony Spurgo, Bryan CouttsJanine Roberts, Robert Vance 9 def by Danny Haintz, Travis Murnane, Michael Phyland, Tony Trigg 28
SEBASTOPOL 132, +131, BUNGAREE 130, +126, CITY OVAL 123, +144, INVERMAY 119, +36, Daylesford 100, -37, Beaufort 97, -7, BMS 96, +34, Ballarat 73, -100, Buninyong 66, -139, Creswick 54, -202
Sebastopol 56 (0) def by Midlands 82 (18)
Peter Adam, Stu Neish, Nick Ravenscroft, Bill Anderson 17 def by Ron Hutchinson, Barry Phelan, Daryl Sparkman, Edward Harwood 20; Ross Nicol, George Dailly, John Symons, Terry Bond 15 def by David Denham, Wally Slocombe, Kevin McGrath, Richie Bissett 17; Rob Anning, Bill Searle, Keith Andrews, Neville Thornhill 12 def by John Giblett, Leigh Yates, Graeme Barnett, Dale Salmi 29; Trisha Cole, Sue Cassells, Dave Cassells, Joe Hayes 12 def by Christine Hawken, Patricia Speechley, Daryl Traynor, Bill Hawken 16
Webccona 108 (15) def Learmonth 76 (3)
Daryl Scott, Glad Gullock, Bob Shepherd, Robert Walsh 22 def Ashley Harrison, Judy Verlin, Donald Griffin, Eric Greenwood 21; Jacinda Wells, Brendan Birch, Jason Panosh, Danny Foley 18 def by Andrew Edwards, James Greenwood, Stephen Fitzgibbon, Glenn Stowe 23; Ken Frost, Craig Wells, John Holdsworth, Tony Hendy 43 def Sally Goldsmith, Ilma Bridgewater, Alistair Powell, Bob Peskett 7; Joy Feltham, Jacinta Paul, Bob Rodger, Garry Van Kessell 25 drew Shirley Marshall, Kenneth Stowe, Graham Findlay, William Shillito 25
Smeaton 92 (16) def BMS 69 (2)
David Davidson, Elizabeth Cosgrave, Ross Dimond, Bob Seamons 23 def Alan Marini, Rodney Otto, Julie Bedggood, Patrick Kennedy 16; Kevin Clohesy, Helen Jenkin, Laraine Toose, Rhonda Armstrong 18 def by Michael Hughes, Andre Alexander, Lindsay Vanstan, Antonius Kuypers 21; John McColl, Miriam Haines, Ian Pickering, Helen Mizzeni 28 def Lynette Bryce, Garry Fitzsimons, Trish Dower, Judith Lindsay 11; Geoffrey Jenkin, Bill Janetski, Noel Bomphrey, Ronald Leishman 23 def Bethel Ryan, Rosemaree Hickman, Henry Rose, Harry Johannsen 21
Linton 80 (15) def Central Wendouree 61 (3)
Lynette White, Terry Breen, Roy Broughton, Chris Fletcher 16 def Terry Weatherley, Richard Kerr, Glenis Keilar, Ian Forbes 15; Doug Hucker, Graham Turnbull, John Hetherington, Shayne Ellis 17 def by Sandra Middleton, David Simpson, Jack Keating, John Adams 22; Ray McDonald, Margaret Phillips, Phillip Blake, Philip Sloper 32 def Carmel Mahony, Danny Hill, Janet Vincent, William Wilkins 9; Geoffrey Wilson, Allan Patton, Gerald Como, Rod Lindsay 15 drew Lou Verberne, Peter Woolley, Graeme Keating, Robert Dunstan 15
Victoria 76 (2) def by Ballan 79 (16)
Michael Cunningham, Ron Saw, Thomas Atkins, Robert Whitcher 14 def by Mick Conroy, Greg Heverin, Scott McConnell, David O'Hanlon 20; Mark Helmich, Janet Norman, Lynne Slater, Peter McDougall 17 def by Grant Stirling, Rick Sloan, Brad Coffey, Marcus Darley 22; Dante Prenc, Peter Elshaug, Barry Nunn, Paul Norman 25 def Gary Webb, Luke Mullane, Chris Love, Paul Braybrook 16; Mal Tudorovic, Daryl Quinlan, Arthur David, Bradley Barnes 20 def by Justin Cameron, Jarrod McGuire, David Myers, Anne Draffen 21
BALLAN 155, +253, SEBASTOPOL 126, +137, MIDLANDS 124, +112, VICTORIA 110, +132, Linton 102, +7, Learmonth 100, +16, Smeaton 76, -90, Webbcona 70, -189, Central Wendouree 59, -154, BMS 57, -224
Mount Xavier 84 (14) def Buninyong 72 (4)
Olivia McKeegan, John Kennedy, Ben McDonald, Norman Hughes 18 def Jan Forsyth, Thomas Lempriere, Julie Worrall, Joan Worth 15; Maree Duffy, Julie Moran, Teresa Kelly, Gerard Ronan 14 def by Brenda Wynd, Tyler Dittloff, Helen Slater, Bill Bridges 24; Helen Jones, Stephen Blood, Ray Giles, Stephen Jones 36 def Ron Woodrow, Barbara Glover, David Crosbee, Graham Perkins 10; Stephen Low, Ray Bear, David Tuddenham, Brian McKeegan 16 def by Stuart Josephs, Jack Forsyth, Brad Mahoney, John Podolinsky 23
Sebastopol 94 (18) def Webbcona 56 (0)
Julie Brown, Ron Worladge, Marcus Murrell, Peter Shaw 26 def Shirley Corneille, Sub, Ian Edwards, Raymond Creelman 14; David Jones, Neville Punshon, Max Medwell, John Cheswick 21 def Dara Twomey, Cheryl Luscombe, Doug Luscombe, Wayne Mitchell 11; John Ryan, Judie Matthews, John Copeman, Peter Fletcher 23 def Sandra Horne, Ian Effrett, Helen Williams, Anthony Clifford 10; Bill Evans, Chris Medwell, Jeff Sculley, Ian McBain 24 def Rosey King, Ron Davidson, Pat Collins, Jackie Collins 21
Midlands 79 (13) def Ballarat North 78 (5)
Wayne Nichols, Lyal Denning, Allison Slee, Ray Slee 14 def by Adrian Haywood, Jacki Metcalf, Garry Turner, Alexander Parker 18; John Vallance, Marion Green, Jim Ross, Philip Robinson 17 def by James Seare, David Douglas, Sub, Garry Bowden 26; Norman Newey, Robert Mason, Alan Duggan, Sharon Croft 20 drew Melissa Smith, Hamish Adams, Matthew Smith, Mick Brown 20; Graeme Yates, Barry Trezise, Graeme Smith, Jim Graham 28 def Phil Hoey, Jordan Atkinson, Tony Spiers, Roger Parker 14
Daylesford 107 (18) def Central Wendouree 41 (0)
Joan Field, David Robb, Darryl Grant, John Anglin 22 def Rita Strownix, Ivan Fraser, Brendan Burke, Ted Burke 13; John Gillies, Carol Collins, Barry Yanner, Leslie Healey 33 def Harry Kuiper, Denis Green, Susanne Peters, Barry Wells 8; Graeme Hamilton, Kenneth Gillies, Ted Goodwin, James Grant 28 def Sue Gray, Laurie Wadeson, John Early, Peter Townsend 8; Ron Barron, Halcyon Bell, Margaret Coffey, Alan Chatfield 24 def Douglas Bowers, David Fawell, Stewart Flack, James Snibson 12
Victoria 83 (16) def City Oval 74 (2)
Kristine Slater, Craig Irving, Michael Walsh, Val Wilckens 20 def Anne Madeley, Cheryl Magrath, Janis Vance, Charley Bolte 14; John Ferris, Christopher Carmody, Paul Britt, John Berriman def by Lynette Kelson, Alan Hawkes, Sally McCracken, Adrian Graham 29; David Ford, Kelvin Jarvis, Peter Powell, Barry Heubner 21 def Maureen Lynch, Ray Rhodes, Eddie Harman, Ken Birch 13; Geoff Wilson, Ros Capuano, Peter Muller, Gary Ryan 31 def Dorothy Sheehan, Betty Paton, Terry Grano, Jim Paton 18
SEBASTOPOL 136, +150, CITY OVAL 122, +133, VICTORIA 121, +113, BALLARAT NORTH 109, +30, Midlands 107, +24, Mount Xavier 105, +63, Daylesford 95, +140, Central Wendouree 85, -188, Buninyong 57, -168, Webbcona 53, -297
Ballan 70 (16) def City Oval 65 (2)
Ruby Armstrong, Alistair Zilveris, David Martyn, Alan Love 15 def Terry O'Farrell, Robert Oonk, Barry Hender, Maxwell Sargent 14; Janine O'Keefe, Fia Kunigiskas, Terry Hodge, Jan Conroy 17 def by Neil Sutherland, Mary Oonk, David O'Sullivan, Helen Kinnersly 21; John Ellery, Luke Hodge, Brian Dowling, Neville Smith 18 def Michael Nikolic, Anthony Coxall, Jeffrey Clack, James Fitzpatrick 17; Michael Carey, Chris Hill, Gary Cornell, David McConnell 20 def Anne Poulton, Sandy Orr, Joe Arnold, Dave Bartsch 13
BMS 94 (16) def Smeaton 68 (2)
Barry Harris, Neil Ellard, Adrian Venville, Peter Squire 20 def Gordon McKay, Russell Bradshaw, Peter Howell, Robin Cawthan 9; Ralph White, Mark Walsh, Robert James, Lawrence Wilson 31 def Judith Slater, Robert Turley, Bill May, Len Robinson 18; Pamela Walker, Bernadette Hughes, Anthony Braybrook, Ian Russell 23 def Mervyn McKay, Robin Bradshaw, Shane Slater, Winston Pickering 16; Ivan Annear, Peter Widgery, Shane Manley, Colin Duffy 20 def by Michelle McCrum, Bernie Charleson, Jenny Tranter, Denis Sanford 25
Sebastopol 84 (16) def Bungaree 64 (2)
Bill Lawrence, Rod Knight, Paul Gilbert, Daryl Mitchell 22 def Danny Irvin, Alex McCulloch, Daryl Browning, Brian Jones 20; Robert Jones, Beryl Flynn, Peter Gilbert, Rosaleen Ryan 14 def by Peter Britt, Barry Macklin, Michael Spratling, Graeme Dimond-Keith 20; Robin McGloin, Terry Robbie, Bary Levy, Phil Brough 23 def Xavier Hanrahan, Laurie Butler, Fay Toohey, Jayson Frawley 12; Annette Hovey, Ian Clyne, Graham Wood, Hylton Tabb 25 def Sandra Kennedy, Chris Jones, Jacky Steenhuis, Noel Kennedy 12
Waubra 107 (16) def Ballarat 60 (2)
Tania Carland, Ken Fraser, Peter Goldsmith, Horrie Stevens 15 def by Les Macdonald-Johnson, Nathan Dubberley, Kelly Dubberley, Gwen Burge 21; Peter Beckwith, Mick McDonald, Bill Harrison, Paul Molloy 31 def Wentworth Campbell, Jack Lennecke, Jill Davies, Kaye Cornish 11; Marichu Potter, Peter Moran, Joe Molloy, Bobby Williamson 33 def Jimmy Robinson, Jodie Fletcher, Bill Burge, Ross Burge 18; Terence Briody, Sam Stepnell, Carl Stepnell, Patrick Cashin 28 def Sandy Campama, Kathryn Avery, Mark Rowe, Peter Titheridge 10
Beaufort 96 (16) def Learmonth 60 (2)
Jennifer Trengove, Tony Ryan, Stuart Quixley, Trevor Missen 31 def Graeme Mead, Leanne Morvell, Ian Marin, Neil Haydon 9; John Konynenburg, Jennie Godfrey, Peter Milenkovic, William Godfrey 22 def Sandy Redpath, David Baird, Ian Pym, Pat Hunter 19; Janet Carson, Sally Murrell, Malcolm Murrell, Geoffrey Carson 29 def William Robinson, Ross Catherall, Bruce Treweek, Neil Bourke 7; Moya Buncle, Terry Barker, Donald Carnes, Trevor Missen 14 def by Kaye Dean, William Dunn, Roy Cassells, Neville Curtis 25
SEBASTOPOL 128, +151, BMS 128, +99, BUNGAREE 123, +146, BALLAN 112, -31, Waubra 109, +75, Beaufort 97, +18, Smeaton 91, -39, City Oval 90, -22, Learmonth 69, -139, Ballarat 43, -258
Midlands 74 (3) def by BMS 77 (15)
Lennie Ray, Brian Gallagher, Neil Stevens, Margaret Doyle 12 def by Dianne Palanca, Annette Daniels, Cameron Bryce, Anthony McCabe 25; David Lacy, Dorothy Newey, Ron Beaston, Ron Higgins 19 drew Dennis Storer, Dean Adams, Mal Vallance, Donald Ross 19; Kay Hunt, Ron Smith, Robert Moore, Ronald Stevens 15 def by Graham Boak, Heather Harris, Lindsay Clarke, Anthony Fletcher 22; Wilma Jenkins, Ken Sedgley, Rosina Bainbridge, Peter Bond 29 def Peter Ciaston, John Walker, Kevin Williams, Mark Walker 11
Linton 56 (0) def by Sebastopol 89 (18)
Lorraine Symes, Kate Breen, Joy Weedon, Shirley Blomeley 14 def by Margaret Cassells, Boyd Browning, Elaine Pitts, Bill Loader 20; Sub, Heather Smith, Beverley Howlett, Kevin Offer 12 def by Howard Reynolds, John Kidney, Barry Fraser, Gordon Crotty 19; Anna Harasimowicz, Colleen Wilson, Beverley Howlett, Clive Drinkwater 14 def by Glenda Densley, Jenny Meade, David Parkinson, Neil Brown 26; Kris Ross, Bradley Drinkwater, Darren Quilliam, Michael Dittloff 16 def by Barry Donovan, Gabriel Duyzer, Steve Martin, Gareth Warfe 24
Ballarat East 73 (2) def by Clunes 91 (16)
William Lambert, Bill Moy, Gordon Lucas, Alan Rickard 15 def by William Hudson, Jodie Lythgo, John Dellavedova, John Young 21; Keith Davidson, Kerry Knight, Maureen Peech, Paul Clayson 13 def by Keith Prebble, Valerie Jackson, Lee Dixon, Alan Carnegie 28; Nathan Biggin, Dennis Radisich, Noel Biggin, Craig Uthenwoldt 26 def Susan Boland, Michelle Campion, Peter Brough, Joshua Polson 18; Scott Jordan, William Burch, Collett Jordan, John Shannon 19 def by Howard Smith, Terry Kinnerlsy, Rex Martin, Peter Croft 24
Mount Xavier 76 (14) def Victoria 70 (4)
Mary Kennedy, Sub, Debbie Hunter, Aran Rodgers 25 def Lindsay Johnston, James Cameron, Royston Bibey, Barry Ward 10; Allen Abele, Sandra Abele, Andrew Jose, Craig Rodgers 17 def Ronald Corbin, Margeret Ferris, Robert Rhoeds, Larry Walsh 14; Sean Kelly, Phyllis Duggan, Christine Squire, Elaine Edmiston 21 def by Allan Moorman, Wanda Bourke-Finn, Ian Williowhite, John Cuthbert 23; Clifford Harnden, Edgar Abele, Dennis Keating, Noelene Kennedy 13 def by Malcolm Allen, Ray Walsh, Leo Hanrahan, Graeme Buchanan 23
CLUNES 152, +303, VICTORIA 127, +153, BALLARAT EAST 107, +114, SEBASTOPL 101, +127, Mount Xavier 79, -100, BMS 79, -132, Midlands 61, -133, Invermay 56, -147, Linton 30, -185
Bungaree v Ballarat North - No Scores Entered
Bungaree
Tobey Jeffrey, Frank Hanrahan, Philip Jeffrey, Robert Hermann
Lorraine Reed, Robert Hale, Marita Toohey, Ashley Neal
Jennifer Grayer, William Innella, Sub, Adrian Doyle
Ballarat North
Conner Chatham, Bev Quick, James Nolan, Hamish Adams
Logan Mattei, Olive Gunnell, Jordan Atkinson, John Brinkley
Jeff Gilchrist, Damien Corke, Allan Webster, Gregory Cox
City Oval 74 (14) def Webbcona 50 (2)
Jody McKenize, Margery Smith, Warren McLean, Colin Gibson 23 def by Christopher Sherry, Ian Kelly, Bruce Kerr, Kenneth McClelland 27; Justine Morris, Archie Morris, Angus McLean, David Luke 31 def Harry Sands, Katrina Panosh, Ross McCallum, Timothy Sands 10; Sub, Sub, Justin Evans, Judy Alexander 20 def Ken Mackay, Jennifer Mackay, Ann Gull, Tim Van der Ploeg 13
Sebastopol 72 (14) def Buninyong 57 (2)
Trish Lovell, Norm Johns, Richard Foale, Laurie Warfe 28 def Carolyn Kuchel, Marita Beames, Narelle Smith, Peter Meulan 15; Di Tobin, Kip Baker, Andrew Martin, Lyall Nicol 10 def by Helen Hovey, Bernice Powell, Terence Gillett, Shane Molloy 31; Rita Page, Aileen Kerr, Alan Ward, John Tuender 34 def Druscilla Parker, Lyn Treweek, Linda Fox, Robert Crowe 11
TBD
Learmonth 0 (0) def by Beaufort 10 (14)
Match forfeited by Learmonth
Ballarat 0 (0) v Ballarat East 10 (14)
Match forfeited by Ballarat
Sebastopol 26 (1) def by Clunes 48 (13)
Dennis Gorge, Ken Sanders, Don Clark, Bill Smith 9 def by Annabella Croft, John Millar, Lindsay Pritchard, Danny Spong 31; Alison Harvey, Don Snowdon, Bill Hateley, George Meadows 17 drew Jaxon Hunt, David Reynolds, Jacinta Aisbett, Frank Kitchingman 17
Creswick 0 (0) def by Daylesford 10 (14)
Match forfeited by Creswick
BALLARAT EAST 105, +199, CLUNES 104, +95, DAYLESFORD 102, +137, BEAUFORT 81, -6, Ballarat 68, -54, Sebastopol 57, -122, Creswick 43, -96, Learmonth 28, -153
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.