ANY doubts as to whether Ballarat was back in form or not were well-and-truly put to bed thanks to a thumping win over Mount Xavier, allowing it to move up to second position at the Christmas break.
In what will be the only time these two clubs will meet this season - finals excluded - Ballarat affirmed itself as the top challenger to Victoria's favouritism with a 98-51 win, snaring all 18 points and making up the ground over its top-two rival.
Taylor Stewart's 34-9 victory over Paul Forrest was the big margin of the day, but there was also an impressive rink win to Wes Lennecke, who conceded only eight shots in a 14-shot win.
Webbcona got the fright of its life of against Buninying, doing enough in its two rink wins to secure a five-shot win.
But it could have been a different story for the in form Buninyong which was set up by a big 27-14 win to Keith Chapman over Gary Johnson.
A narrow win to Gareme Simpson over Ben McArthur also gave Buninyong hope, but the stability of skippers Matthew Collins and Zakk Stewart got the job done, Stewart's 15-shot win eventually giving his team the points.
The thriller of the round happened at Learmonth with visitors BMS scraping through for a four-shot win. Every match came down to the final end with BMS scoring two rink wins by three shots, while Learmonth won two by a single shot.
Sebastopol picked up the full 18 points with an important away win over Creswick.
While the final margin of 37 shots was large, two of the four rinks went right down to the wire with Paul Lovell holding off Alan Annear by just three shots, while Murray Gannon had a fight with Michael Booth, eventually prevailing 21-17.
The big win for Sebastopol was set-up by strong performances by Ian Warner and Will Matthews who each had easy wins.
Victoria continued on its merry way, eclipsing a Linton side which made several late changes to the team as it was named.
While all four rinks were solid winners in the 18 point, 57-shot thumping, it was the performance of the Victorian squad led by Brenton Coad that really stood out with Coad leading his team to a 38-8 win over the team skippered by Rodney Hetherington.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.