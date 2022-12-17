The Courier
Review

Ballarat moves into second place after thumping Premier bowls win over Moutn Xavier, Webbcona and BMS win thrillers

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated December 17 2022 - 5:53pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Whitehead skippered his team to a 20-15 result in his rink. Picture by Kate Healy

ANY doubts as to whether Ballarat was back in form or not were well-and-truly put to bed thanks to a thumping win over Mount Xavier, allowing it to move up to second position at the Christmas break.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.