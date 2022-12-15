Sovereign Hill's popular New York Bakery has a bright new look after its first major refurbishment in more than 50 years.
The "lighter, brighter" surrounds of the iconic building will once again welcome visitors in for a meal or Devonshire tea after being closed for several months.
"New York Bakery is one of the most iconic buildings on the Main Street and we really wanted to give it a refresh, absolutely still keeping it in sympathy with the Main Street with a classic look but to brighten the venue and launch a new menu and new look as to how the food is presented," said Sovereign Hill chief executive Sara Quon.
While the building has been extended to increase capacity and had the occasional coat of paint or new flooring added, Ms Quon said this was the first significant renovation since the original building was completed in 1971.
"It's such a special place. A lot of people have fond memories of coming in with the family, or traditions of their childhood, and we really wanted it to still feel like that," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Works on the renovation project began about two years ago but the venue has only been closed for the past few months.
It reopens in time for the attraction's busiest period of the summer holidays.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.