The Courier
Roads

Collision between truck and car in central Ballarat

By The Courier
Updated December 15 2022 - 7:27pm, first published 5:30pm
Firefighters and paramedics attend to the patient on Thursday afternoon. Pictures by Lachlan Bence.

A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash involving a car and a Woolworth's delivery truck in Ballarat central.

