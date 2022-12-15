A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash involving a car and a Woolworth's delivery truck in Ballarat central.
Paramedics, fire crews and police were called to the scene near the intersection of Eyre Street and Raglan Street south, about 4.30pm on Thursday.
The car, a red hatchback, suffered extensive damage.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson confirmed a woman, who was driving the car, was taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital in a stable condition.
The incident is causing traffic issues around the area, with police blocking off Raglan Street while the scene is cleared.
