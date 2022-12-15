A Ballarat family-owned business has drawn the attention of a major supermarket, which proposes to pay $586 million for part of the business.
Woolworths has entered into an agreement to acquire a 55 per cent equity interest in Petspiration, owner and operator of leading pet retail brand PETstock.
Brothers Shane and David Young founded the pet goods business in Ballarat 31 years ago and over that time they have backed some of the city's major events.
PETstock has been one of the main supporters of Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute's Ballarat Cycle Classic, it holds a Ballarat pet adoption day and has naming rights to the Ballarat Pacing Cup.
The proposed multi-million dollar purchase will not change Petspiration's loyalty to the Ballarat community, with a Woolworths' spokesperson saying Petspiration will continue to support the city's charity events.
Petspiration's head office will remain in Bakery Hill and there will be no changes to staff numbers.
The organisation owns the Provincial Hotel site and 112 Armstrong Street North, near the hotel, where a four-storey multi-use building is to be built.
The Young brothers will retain a 45 per cent equity investment in the business and run Petspiration as a stand-alone business within Woolworths.
In a statement, Shane Young said the acquisition was a unique chance to grow the business.
"This is a unique opportunity to partner with Woolworths Group to continue to grow and strengthen the business we founded in Ballarat just over 30 years ago," Mr Young said.
"We will operate independently of Woolworths Group but will work closely together through our common values to deliver on all the opportunities we have to jointly create value for our pet families and supplier partners."
Woolworths Group chief executive officer Brad Banducci said the partnership would allow the organisation meet more customers' pet family needs.
"Specialty pet is a large and growing retail segment in which we have limited presence. We are delighted to be investing alongside founders Shane and David Young, in Petspiration, the number two player in the segment. Specialty pet is a logical adjacency given the high penetration of pet ownership across Australia and New Zealand," Mr Banducci said.
"We will work together to support Petspiration's growth through access to our retail capabilities in areas such as digital and eCommerce, supply chain, retail media, format and network development, and advanced analytics. We are confident that this investment will deliver a strong return on investment for Woolworths Group shareholders."
There are a network of 276 PETstock stores, with four of those in Ballarat. Petspiration opened its 200th store on Creswick Road in April.
