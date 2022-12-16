Sharing sympathies for Ballarat Robodebt victims

Federal Ballarat MP Catherine King shared her sympathies for the Ballarat residents wrapped up in Robodebt.
A royal commission into the scheme is currently under way, with the second block of hearings taking place in Brisbane over the past fortnight.
This block will conclude on Friday and will pick up again for the third block at the end of January next year.
Robodebt involved using individuals' annual tax information provided by the ATO to determine average fortnightly earnings and automatically establish welfare debts, an approach ruled unlawful by the Federal Court in 2019.
The scheme wrongly recovered more than $750 million from 381,000 people and led to several taking their lives while being pursued for false debts.
"There are many people across Ballarat who were affected by this unlawful scheme," Ms King said in a statement.
"Victims and their families deserve to know who created it and why."
Karen Harfield, who was general manager for customer compliance at the Department of Human Services at the time, said she noticed a swell of dissatisfaction by welfare recipients.
She told the commission by around September 2016 she became aware income averaging was being applied to more recipients than previously intended.
Ms Harfield said she was involved in discussions with "maybe a dozen or more" directors in her department as to the issues that were arising with the scheme.
In one email to a superior, Ms Harfield stated the methodology of assessing employment income by Centrelink had not changed and that "income averaging" was only used as a last resort.
"The establishing of the Robodebt Royal Commission was an Albanese Government election commitment," Ms King said.
"We know the former Liberal Government knew it was unlawful but went ahead with it anyway."
The former prime minister Scott Morrison told the inquiry he wasn't privy to discussions between departments that flagged the scheme as unlawful.
Mr Morrison blamed departmental staff for omitting legal concerns from a policy proposal he presented to cabinet despite having signed an earlier briefing document in which concerns were raised.
The final report is expected by April 18, 2023.
- with AAP
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
