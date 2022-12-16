The Courier

Catherine King shares sympathies for Ballarat residents affected by Robodebt scheme

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated December 16 2022 - 12:06pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sharing sympathies for Ballarat Robodebt victims

Federal Ballarat MP Catherine King shared her sympathies for the Ballarat residents wrapped up in Robodebt.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.