His 2022 campaign was something to marvel at, but BMX Rider Josh Jolly already has his eyes set on an even bigger 2023.
Fresh off of being recognised as the AusCycling Junior BMX Rider of the Year, the young gun is preparing to take his talents to the United States to continue chasing his professional dream.
The 17-year-old star announced on social media that he had signed with American-based factory team Remix BMX for next year.
"I am so insanely stoked to announce that I will be joining the Remix BMX factory team for the 2023 season," the announcement read.
"I would like to thank Dale Robinson for this amazing opportunity to experience being in a factory team and racing in the USA."
Jolly's home club, Sebastopol BMX Club, also passed on its regards on what was a sensational 2022 season.
"Massive congratulations to club member Josh Jolly for winning Male Junior Cyclist of the Year for BMX," the statement read.
"We can't wait to see what 2023 has in store for you."
BMX has taken Australia's top-ranked junior rider all over the globe, including a recent visit to the BMX World Championships in France.
Jolly competed along with fellow Sebastopol member Simon Cooper, who kept it simple in describing Jolly's riding ability.
"He is a freak," Cooper said.
"He is probably a fair chance at getting the world number one ranking for his age group."
Since his appearance at the World Championships, Jolly's winning ways continued back on home soil.
He became the Australian Junior BMX Champion for the third consecutive time at the AusCycling BMX National Championships.
Jolly also secured a further two national titles at the Launceston event.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.