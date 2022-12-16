The Courier
States await Junior BMX Rider of the Year Josh Jolly

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
December 16 2022 - 12:00pm
Josh Jolly was recognised as AusCycling Junior BMX Rider of the Year. Picture by Adam Trafford

His 2022 campaign was something to marvel at, but BMX Rider Josh Jolly already has his eyes set on an even bigger 2023.

