Hopes of success for Catholic education's Ireland teacher recruitment drive

An international recruitment drive to lure Irish teachers to Catholic schools across Ballarat and parts of western, central and north-east Victoria could see dozens of teachers move half-way across the globe.
With some teaching vacancy advertisements struggling to get even a single applicant, Diocese of Ballarat Catholic Education Limited (DOBCEL) chief executive Tom Sexton and his Diocese of Sandhurst (Bendigo and north-east Victoria) counterpart took an 11-day recruiting trip through universities and job fairs across Ireland in October.
"We had a lot of interest from Irish teachers wanting to come to Australia and have had about 35 teachers put their hand up to say they are very interested," Mr Sexton said.
"It was a good experience and obviously given it was the first time we tried it we have learned a lot in terms of what we do next time. Our plan is to do this for the next three or four years because we will have a shortage of teachers for at least that long."
Most Irish teachers are contracted until the end of their school year in June, meaning it would be at least mid-year or later before they land in local primary and secondary schools.
"They've now got to go through the visa and Victorian Institute of Teaching process ... and they will go through the (job) interview process on line with each principal each principal just like anyone else would and if they are good enough they will be given a job offer," Mr Sexton said.
The Irish teachers looking to move to Victoria are a mix of those who have been teaching for four or five years, and those later in their careers looking to do something different in their last few years of teaching.
Teachers will be offered salaries ranging from $74,000 for teachers with three years' experience to $104,000 for those with 10 years or more, with allowances of up to $12,000 for leadership positions.
They will also be eligible for relocation allowances of up to $10,000 for those moving to remote or small schools, and $5000 for other schools including $3000 paid on arrival and other amounts during and at the end of their two or four year contracts. Visa costs - ranging from $6000 for a two-year visa for primary teachers to about $11,000 for a four-year visa for secondary teachers - will also be covered.
Mr Sexton said the 58 DOBCEL schools, which cover western Victoria from Ballan to the South Australian border and from Mildura to the south west coast, were around 20 teachers short for next year.
"Most schools are covered for next year but some schools are still looking for classroom teachers and other specialist teachers," he said.
The recruitment drive held information sessions, drop-in events and booths at universities and large towns including Maynooth, Waterford, Cork, Dublin, Limerick and Galway across 11 days. One of their busiest engagements was the Dublin Job Fair where they were one of more than 100 booths but managed to catch the eye of Irish national broadcaster RTE who interviewed them about their mission.
They also made valuable contacts with universities and other parties who have agreed to help publicise future visits through their networks
"Certainly when we set up in different places for our drop in sessions ... the people that came to those were very serious about looking what we have to offer," Mr Sexton said.
"We think this will gather more momentum over time."
