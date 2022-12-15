The Courier

9637A Western Freeway, Warrenheip | Prime commercial site with massive highway exposure

Updated December 16 2022 - 10:12am, first published 8:00am
Prime freeway site | Commercial property
  • 9637A Western Freeway, Warrenheip
  • 3915 square metres
  • For sale by private treaty for $1,950,000 + GST
  • AGENCY: Colliers
  • Agents: Charles Kennedy on 0431 914 778, Lauchlan Waddell on 0407 520 725 or Bowen Kemp on 0457 239 549
  • Inspect: By appointment

Colliers Ballarat is delighted to offer to market 9637A Western Freeway in Warrenheip, for sale by private treaty.

