Prime freeway site | Commercial property

Colliers Ballarat is delighted to offer to market 9637A Western Freeway in Warrenheip, for sale by private treaty.
This represents a fantastic, highly exposed opportunity with massive frontage on the Western Freeway.
With a total land area of approximately 3915 square metres, the existing building is approximately 288 square metres, and the title also includes slip lane access with approximately 74 metres of frontage.
The property comes with vacant possession and offers a flexible mixed use zone.
Given the massive amount of passing traffic on the M8 freeway, this exceptional location provides a number of opportunities for tourism, food or retail businesses.
The building includes a showroom, kitchen and toilet amenities and is equipped with air conditioning.
There is also the additional right of use of 16 per cent of common area car parking, with 21 carparks.
Contact the agency for more information or to arrange your own inspection.
