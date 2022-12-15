An inviting place to call home | Feature property

This beautifully presented home is surrounded by great walking and bike tracks, and a picturesque lake with an abundance of birdlife at your doorstep.
With its wonderful bush surrounds, this property is perfect for a growing family and is only four minutes' drive from the heart of Ballarat.
Set on a large 740 square metre allotment, natural light floods the expansive main living room and separate formal lounge.
The home consists of four bedrooms and a study, the spacious master including a walk-in robe plus ensuite, while the three remaining bedrooms all have built-in robes.
The sleek kitchen has stainless steel appliances, pantry and plenty of cupboard space, and leads to the dining area. Other features include a great home office, family bathroom with shower and bath, and a separate toilet.
Creature comforts include gas central heating and split system cooling and heating.
Immediately outside the main hub of the house is a delightful undercover alfresco and pergola area, an ideal spot to sit and enjoy the evening sun. The colourful gardens are low maintenance and contain many native plants.
There is also a rear entrance, ideal for your caravan or boat, and a double garage, garden shed and fernery complete the package.
