285 Millers Road, Invermay | Luxury, lifestyle and tranquility

Updated December 16 2022 - 3:13pm, first published 9:30am
Luxury, lifestyle and tranquility | House of the Week
  • 285 Millers Road, Invermay
  • Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Carparks 5
  • $3.2 million to $3.4 million
  • Agency: Biggin Scott Ballarat
  • Agent: Andy Tunbridge on 0422 605 677
  • Inspect: By appointment

Prestigious addresses in Ballarat don't get any better than this - from the moment you arrive, you will be captivated by this stunning home.

