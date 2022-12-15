Luxury, lifestyle and tranquility | House of the Week

Prestigious addresses in Ballarat don't get any better than this - from the moment you arrive, you will be captivated by this stunning home.
Prominently situated on five acres (approx.), the uninterrupted views across the valley and further to the skyline of Ballarat are truly breathtaking. Indeed, standing on the extensive deck and watching the lights of Ballarat along the horizon is sure to become a new pastime.
The stunning double-storey house has been cleverly designed to incorporate room for the entire family, while allowing different zones to be used simultaneously.
Making a strong first impression with a large New Guinea Rosewood front door, it's evident that every room has a view and is filled with natural light.
The impressive entry leads into a formal open-plan lounge room with a solid fuel fire, and dining area with wonderful views of the valley in one direction and the pool in the other.
The two-way fireplace opens onto a large second lounge area or rumpus room, and this area leads out onto a huge elevated entertainer's deck.
The kitchen is divine, with Caesar stone benchtops, Smeg pyrolytic oven, an induction cooktop and induction wok, a Miele dishwasher, an under-bench fridge/freezer and a walk-in pantry.
Around the corner is a fully-fitted powder room and adjacent is the family bathroom, which has a large bath, shower, vanity, and separate toilet.
Looking to find your forever home? Check out our Open for Inspection map - click on each icon for details.
Upstairs presents a magnificent main bedroom suite with windows holding the best view in the house. The main bedroom is of king-sized proportions, complete with a massive ensuite comprising bath, shower, vanity and separate toilet, and a large walk-in-robe.
There are four additional bedrooms, two with walk-in robes and one with built-in robes. One of the bedrooms has an ensuite attached as a guest room.
The study/office at the lower level has its own entry.
From the living area downstairs, double doors open out onto a lovely patio area that's perfect for entertaining and hosting gatherings.
Additional features of this very impressive home include a 10-metre salt water, solar heated pool with in-floor cleaning, central heating and cooling, ceiling fans throughout, a water filter, dual-faced fireplace, solar hot water, ducted vacuum, ample storage and back-to-base alarm system.
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.