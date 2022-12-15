One of the sure signs that Christmas is approaching is a performance of Handel's oratorio "Messiah".
Last Wednesday evening, in the Civic Hall, this much-loved composition was given an outstanding performance by the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Melbourne Symphony Chorale and the Ballarat Choral Society, with conductor Ben Northey displaying the skills upon which he has built an enviable reputation.
The pared down for the occasion MSO achieved vibrant playing in the energetic sections and sublime subtlety where needed e.g. "He was despised".
The balance and transparency were successfully negotiated, particularly in the relationship with the full choir. The 'cello and oboe parts fulfilled their important role while the solo trumpet at "The trumpet shall sound" was superb.
The four soloists made a vital contribution to the excellent result. Soprano Kathryn Radcliffe, mezzo Dimity Shepherd, tenor Louis Hurley and baritone Christopher Tonkin shared the honours, with strong projection, purposeful phrasing and clarity of line.
Importantly, the narrative remained clear from the outset.
The large choir had a cohesive quality, successfully shaping the dramatic choruses. "For unto us a child is born" was outstanding while the "Hallelujah" chorus lived up to expectation.
