The Courier
Opinion

MELANIE WHELAN: Women's World Cup chance looms for Ballarat soccer

Updated December 16 2022 - 7:06pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat is getting great access to the elite women's ranks, with Western United hosting Melbourne Victory in an A-League Women's friendly here in November. The big step is in building female participation at the grassroots. Picture by Kate Healy

PATHWAYS are in place for the region and we are getting plenty of action to inspire up close.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.