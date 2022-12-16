PATHWAYS are in place for the region and we are getting plenty of action to inspire up close.
But the only way to keep the game strong is at its very foundations - the grassroots game.
This might be a seemingly obvious goal but but the juggle is tough for soccer in post-lockdown play and a sporting landscape with more competition for females than ever before.
Ballarat and District Soccer Association is striking from multiple angles on boosting female participation, including with external expert support, to ensure the game can retain new players - especially with the FIFA Women's World Cup looming.
Most eyes might be on the men's decider between Argentina and France this Monday morning, Ballarat time, but in seven months time it will be all about the women's world game here with Australia and New Zealand playing host.
There remains a slim chance Ballarat could become one of two yet-to-be-decided training bases for a national team after Victoria this week locked in Canada for Doncaster, Jamaica in Preston and Morocco in Wyndham.
For a few years now, the BDSA has been trying to promote growth in girls and women taking to pitches across the region.
Numbers have stalled since 2019 and the pandemic has not helped but BDSA president Herman Bogers said the association and clubs recognised they needed to be ready to capitalise.
"The women's world cup we expect to boost numbers naturally - the trick is keeping that upward tick," Bogers said. "...We need to keep recruiting younger girls aged 10, 11, 12 and keep them for five or six years so clubs can grow on them and make senior plans."
We have had the nation's best in Ballarat.
The Matildas created a team base in Ballarat, including a friendly hit-out with New Zealand, on the road to the 2016 Rio Olympics. High Olympic gold medal hopes were cruelly dashed in a quarter-final penalty shoot-out.
Western United has strengthened its footprint in the region by bringing its A-League Women's squad to Ballarat last month for a training camp.
Our female soccer facilities have fast improved on and off the pitch with great change rooms at Sebastopol, Pleasant Street, Buninyong and those near-complete in Victoria Park.
We can have all this in place but ultimately, this comes down to getting more girls on the pitch and having fun now.
One method the BDSA has taken is a partnership with Federation University and Sports Central to survey girls in the game to better inform a women and girls participation strategy.
Bogers said clubs were doing a good job but success demanded a whole association approach for the long-term betterment of all clubs and competition.
The focus was to first get more girls involved - to want to play - then showing what was possible and the paths they could follow.
It's a big challenge but one with plenty of potential to keep Ballarat kicking in what is truly the world game.
