The Courier
Man and teenager arrested over alleged aggravated burglaries in Ballarat

By The Courier
Updated December 16 2022 - 1:09pm, first published 12:30pm
Police in Ballarat. File photo

Ballarat police have arrested two people after a series of alleged aggravated burglaries and thefts from vehicles across the city.

