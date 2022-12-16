Ballarat police have arrested two people after a series of alleged aggravated burglaries and thefts from vehicles across the city.
According to the official Ballarat Police Eyewatch Facebook page, a 22-year-old Wendouree man and a 17-year-old Ballarat East boy were arrested at separate addresses in Wendouree on Thursday afternoon.
Police said two allegedly stolen vehicles and a firearm were recovered.
The alleged burglaries occurred in Alfredton and Lake Wendouree.
The 22-year-old was remanded and faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Friday, while the 17-year-old faced the Children's Court.
MORE TO COME
