More than 450 families have registered with a Ballarat charity organisation to receive help this Christmas.
The families have contacted The Salvation Army in Ballarat in the lead up to Christmas, which is a difficult time for some families due to the continuing increase in the cost of living.
The Ballarat Foundation donor engagement co-ordinator Sandi Murphy said a generous donation from the Ballarat and Lucas fire brigades, and the Ballarat Trades Hall, would help.
On Thursday, the brigades and trades hall handed over toys and cash to the Ballarat Foundation as part of its Ballarat Christmas Appeal.
"This just blows my mind. The people out there that will have Christmas cheer on their table and not just baked beans and spaghetti or nothing, is just great," Ms Murphy said.
The donations will be distributed to vulnerable Ballarat families through the four charity organisations, St Vincent de Paul, Uniting Ballarat, Anglicare and the Salvation Army.
Ballarat Fire Brigade Leading Firefighter Tony Dundas said the Ballarat and Lucas fire brigades had been supporting the appeal for many years.
He said it was the first time the fire brigades had joined forces with the Ballarat Trades Hall to gather donations for the appeal, and it was very well received.
"Traditionally we have done it for years. We have either passed the hat around the shifts, and in more recent years, we have nominated $20 ahead and gone shopping which has been fun to get out and meet some kids and interact with the community," Leading Firefighter Dundas said.
"We are all local and it stays local. Some of the big charities do a great job but you don't really know where it goes, whereas we are told the numbers with this appeal."
The Ballarat Foundation, in partnership with 3BA, launched the appeal at the start of November to raise funds to help Ballarat people experiencing hardship at Christmas.
For more information about donating to the appeal, visit ballaratfoundation.org.au
