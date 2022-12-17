The Courier
Ballarat Christmas Appeal 2022: Ballarat fire brigades and trades hall make generous donation

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
December 17 2022 - 11:00am
The Ballarat Foundation's Sandi Murphy, 3BA's Paul Taylor and Ballarat Fire Brigade Leading Firefighter Tony Dundas. Picture by Lachlan Bence

More than 450 families have registered with a Ballarat charity organisation to receive help this Christmas.

