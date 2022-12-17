A Ballarat-born craft brewery is dabbling in distilling of a different kind - with a new product signaling a return to a long lost Ballarat tradition.
Red Duck Brewery have started selling their first batch of whiskey, called The Revenant, to the public.
The five-year-old spirit is possibly the first commercial whiskey to be produced in Ballarat for almost 100 years, since the closure of the Warrenheip Distillery - Victoria's first legal distillery.
Red Duck brand ambassador Jared Lee said the team was looking to revive the long-dormant tradition of whiskey distilling which Ballarat was once famous for.
"I say Ballarat was well overdue for a whiskey. To my knowledge, it has been almost 100 years since commercial whiskey has been done here, which is pretty far between drinks," he said.
"It is a bit of a return to form for Ballarat. That is why we had a bit of fun with the name, The Revenant, deriving from the French revenir which means to come back."
Red Duck founder Scott Wilson-Browne said the new whiskey was a passion project for the brewery, who had always wanted to produce the spirit.
"We wish that we had done a distillery instead of a brewery 18 years ago," he said.
"I have been a bit of a whiskey nut for a long time. After being in a brewery industry for so many years we thought we would get a distillery started as well."
Mr Wilson-Browne said the hop whiskey had been maturing in a small barrel for seven years, giving it a rich, dark colour.
"It has just come out beautiful. We figured it was unlikely to get any better, so this was a good time to get out," he said.
Mr Wilson-Browne said the whiskey was more palatable than other traditional whiskeys found elsewhere.
"Hop whiskeys are more floral and fruit than you really tight Scotch whiskeys. They are more approachable than Scotch or Japanese whiskeys," he said.
"It is fruity, it has honey notes. Probably towards more of an American bourbon. They are unique on their own, and it is super smooth."
The release also represents a long-awaited return for the brewery after pandemic-era disruptions put a hold on the business' cellar door.
"Red Duck has been doing this for over a decade in Ballarat. It is nice to be one of the first still running and be an integral part of it," Mr Lee said.
"Ballarat now is a brewing and distilling destination, people are starting to recognise that and are coming down to experience that. It is nice to keep innovating and doing good stuff.
"A lot of people lost a lot of experiences in the past few years. It probably helped us all shift and decide what our experience is, what is new and exciting."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.