The Courier
News

Dirt Art to build Creswick Trails Network ahead of 2026 Commonwealth Games

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
December 18 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hepburn Shire Council Creswick Trails Network construction manager Mick McCallum and trail enthusiast Mick Veal in bushland near Creswick. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Hepburn Shire Council has awarded a contract to construct the 60-kilometre Creswick Trails Network.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.