GRAMPIANS Health is paying tribute to Akolawole "Kola" Ayonride, the first black African fellow of the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists.
A retired consultant psychiatrist, Dr Ayonrinde dedicated several years of his life serving patients in Ballarat and the Wimmera, playing an integral role in pioneering many community mental health programs across the region.
He died last month, just shy of 90 years old.
Grampians Health chief executive officer Dale Fraser, who worked with Dr Ayonride at Ballarat's Lakeside Hospital, said the health service remembered him with great gratitude for the work he did in the community.
"He was a true gentleman and greatly respected," Mr Fraser said.
"Kola was a very gentle natured person and very good with patients. His passing will be felt by many who knew him."
Born in Lagos, Nigeria in 1933, Dr Ayonrinde first arrived in Australia in 1969 with his young family to work at the Lakeside Hospital.
He later moved to work in the Larundel Hospital in Melbourne but returned to Ballarat in 1991 as a principal specialist in psychiatry for Ballarat Health Service.
Throughout his professional life, Dr Ayonrinde committed his time and efforts to develop community mental health programs, mental health policy and advocacy in Nigeria and Australia.
His clinical career spanned several decades from the 1960s until his retirement in Western Australia.
In addition to being a consultant, Dr Ayonrinde also served as a visiting fellow to the World Health Organisation and played an active role as a scholar and medical educator involved in undergraduate, postgraduate and specialist psychiatric training in several universities across the world.
An eloquent orator, he was instrumental in delivering public mental health awareness and enhancing literacy through multiple media channels such as radio, development of television documentaries and print media in addition to authoring books on mental health and well-being.
Following his retirement, Dr. Ayonrinde continued to serve and share wisdom as a community elder to the African community in Western Australia.
Predeceased by his wife, Dr Ayonrinde is survived by his sons and their families.
