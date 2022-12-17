Katie Mutch has met the love of her life - a man who lights up her face with just the mention of his name. But Katie, who has cerebral palsy, is advocating for better housing opportunities so she can live closer to him and her family.
Ms Mutch, 37, is from Balmoral in the Southern Grampians Shire but she says due to disability accommodation shortages in the area and government guidelines, she has been living in Ballarat for the past one to two years.
Her hope is to change her plan under the National Disability Insurance Scheme specialist disability accommodation so she can live in Hamilton or Horsham.
Ms Mutch met her partner Lachlan Campbell online about five months ago, having crossed paths with him years earlier. Mr Campbell lives at Tarrington, near Hamilton.
"I am living here in Ballarat but I want to move back to Horsham or Hamilton to be closer to my family, friends and partner Lachlan," Ms Mutch said.
"But the NDIS specialist disability accommodation guidelines is making things hard for people like me, who want to move somewhere to be around my family, friends and partner - people who I actually care about.
"I am very frustrated that I can't get a place to live that is closer to my family, friends and partner and it is making me feel completely isolated from them. I feel so lonely just being two hours away from my family, friends and partner."
Ms Mutch said she had respite care in Hamilton but she had to return to Ballarat because there was not enough disability housing.
She said Horsham had only three houses available for people with a disability. She worked on a housing project in the town but it was too costly.
The NDIS specialist disability accommodation is designed to assist eligible participants to live more independently and facilitates safer delivery of other disability supports.
The NDIS does not determine where SDA is built. SDA is a demand led market, with participant choice and control at the centre. It supports this by publishing demand and supply data to assist both participants and providers/developers.
In 2021, the National Disability Insurance Agency approved Ms Mutch's request to move into SDA in Ballarat. Ms Mutch said her support co-ordinator was currently assisting her to move to Hamilton or Horsham to be closer to Mr Campbell and her family but the paperwork and disability accommodation availability was difficult.
Ms Mutch, an advocate for women with disabilities, is currently living in West End Support Services accommodation with older residents and when her partner visits once a month, the couple stays in a Ballarat hotel.
She said she would like to see more housing opportunities to support people's individual goals and needs, and more opportunities to live the way they wanted to.
"I think the NDIS should allow people who have disabilities to live independently with 24-hour care. It would help mental health issues and improve people's attitudes around disability," Ms Mutch said.
"People who have a disability deserve to be happy, like finding love, getting engaged and marrying.
"I am hoping by telling my story it will improve people's attitude and make it easier and better for people who have disabilities to find suitable housing."
Living more than two hours' drive from her hometown breaks Ms Mutch's heart, having been raised in Balmoral by her single mother with her grandparents' support. It is where her support network of people resides.
Ms Mutch has written a book about her and Mr Campbell's love story, which highlights misconceptions the community has about people with disabilities and relationships.
Her future goal is to get marrieds and try for a family. Ms Mutch said some people in the community assumed Mr Campbell was her support carer and not her boyfriend.
"I feel that some people might don't accept our relationship. He is very wonderful with me and he is very supporting of me with everything that I do. He is the person that I love. Sometimes I wish all of people accept our relationship," she said.
"I get frustrated that Lachlan can't stay in my accommodation with me. If it is really home, I should able to have visitors overnight with me. The support workers doesn't really understand my emotional needs and they don't know me enough to judge my decisions."
Mr Campbell misses Ms Mutch just as much as she misses him.
"Of course I miss her, absolutely," Mr Campbell said.
"It's sad. I just want to be closer to her so I can see her more often. She's inspiring. Her drive to live life to the fullest of her abilities aligns with mine."
Mr Campbell believed the disability and health care industry was profit-driven. He said businesses should not be run for profit in this type of industry.
The NDIS specialist disability accommodation rules outline how the National Disability Insurance Agency determines SDA specifications.
Participant preference is a significant consideration and alternative options are explored where a participant's choice and plan budget is not available, or where there is a lack other required mainstream supports.
A NDIA spokesperson said the NDIA's priority was to ensure participants and their families received the disability-related supports they needed.
"We continue to work closely with the participant and their support network to better understand their concerns and individualised circumstances," the spokesperson said.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.