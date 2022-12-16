'Living in fear': Sebastopol man allegedly breaks into woman's house at night

The court has heard of how a woman is "living in fear" after alleged persistent harassment and assault from a Sebastopol man.
The man appeared in custody at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Friday, charged with multiple breaches of a family violence intervention order, bail breaches and failure to attend court, among other charges.
The court was told the man was the subject of a full no contact intervention order from the victim at the time of the alleged offending.
At around 8pm on Wednesday, December 13, police alleged the victim returned home to find the man sleeping on her couch, yelling at him to leave.
The man allegedly left the address, only to return later in the night while the victim was watching television, causing her to dial triple-zero.
At around midnight on December 15, he was alleged to have entered the victim's house by removing a rear dog door. When the victim came to investigate, he was alleged to have swung the metal dog door at the victim's head, missing.
The man allegedly then dropped the dog door and raised his fists at the victim, threatening to destroy her personal warning device..
Police then alleged the victim found the man asleep on her couch at 6am that morning. The victim left the house without alerting him, and caught a bus from the address.
Police were contacted, and arrived at the property at around 2.15pm.
A First Constable from Ballarat police found the man hiding behind a bedroom door.
The court heard he had a history of violence against the victim, with police outlining 22 different occasions since 2018.
The offences included several breaches of no contact intervention orders, and instances of violence from the man against the victim.
The court heard he had been on a community corrections order for similar previous offending, but had "completely disregarded" the reporting obligations for the order.
He had also failed to appear at court for a matter listed on December 13.
He had self-represented for his bail application, and stood up laughing in the dock when Magistrate McNamara mentioned his 28 page criminal history.
Police were unable to confirm whether anybody would be living with him at the address he said he would reside if granted bail.
Magistrate McNamara did not grant the man bail, and adjourned the matter until December 22.
