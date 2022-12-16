The Courier
Caleb Ewan is returning to Ballarat's Road Nats for the first time since 2019.

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated December 16 2022 - 4:09pm, first published 3:30pm
Australia's top sprinter Caleb Ewan is set to return to Ballarat for the Road Race at the Road Nats in January

CALEB Ewan is returning to Ballarat's Road Nats for the first time since 2019.

