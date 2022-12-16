CALEB Ewan is returning to Ballarat's Road Nats for the first time since 2019.
The grand tour, sprinter will take to the Road Race through Ballarat and Buniynong on January 8.
Riding in the red colours of team Lotto Dstny, Ewan will be joined by Aussie teammates Jarrad Drizners and Harry Sweeny, who are also confirmed as starters.
Ewan is Australia's best road sprinter and unquestionably one of the fastest men in the world.
He has won five stages of the Tour de France, five stages of the Giro d'Italia, and nine stages of the Tour Down Under among his 60 professional victories.
Ewan's best result in the Elite Men's Road Race National Championship was fourth, in 2018. He was the under-23 road race champion in 2014.
It's not yet known whether Ewan will also compete in the Elite Men's Criterium on January 6 - but both his teammates have entered the race.
If he does start, he'll be the clear favourite. Ewan is a triple national champion in the criterium, having won in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
Ewan is the latest big-name rider confirmed for RoadNats23, along with World Tour stars Grace Brown, Alex Manly, Luke Plapp, Ben O'Connor and Jay Vine also set to compete.
