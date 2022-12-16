SEVEN-year-old Felicity is taking on the City of Ballarat to improve vital infrastructure in her neighbourhood.
Felicity puts it simply: "because I have trouble walking to school safely".
The junior Alfredton activist is campaigning for footpaths in the older part of the suburb, where she lives, forcing children and adults often lugging golf bags on to the road.
The alternative, walking on nature strips, has become more problematic in past months with heavy spring downpours creating soggy, slippery slush to trudge along.
Felicity collected seven pages of signees to her petition on council - she said support was helped by the fact she was "cute" - but, somewhat ironically, could not reach more houses when the grass once again became too wet.
Her efforts were raised in question time in the City of Ballarat council meeting this week with former mayor Daniel Moloney seeking a report and budget prioritising footpaths.
Cr Moloney said in chambers "this was a ongoing issue that keeps on popping up every budget cycle we go through" and even greater clarity would be beneficial.
Footpaths, or the lack thereof, has been an issue Felicity's parents have championed for more than two years.
When Felicity was asked to write a persuasive piece for her grade one class, she penned a letter to Cr Moloney who was mayor at the time and called on him to "get to work on those footpaths".
Her three clear reasons were because her feet were getting wet, it was not safe to walk on the road and because it would help the whole community to get about more safely.
With the encouragement of her teacher, Felicity sent the letter off to Ballarat Town Hall and the response she received from the City's infrastructure executive officer proved less than encouraging to her liking: it noted a costly retrofit and need to compete with other projects.
"I was happy [to receive a response from council] but I wish they would start and put it in soon before I get to high school and have to walk in the other direction," Felicity told The Courier.
Felicity's parents have noted the area where they live, in behind St Thomas More and not far from Alfredton primary schools, continues to get busier with more people moving into the neighbourhood.
There is also the Alfredton Recreation Reserve nearby, home to three major community sporting clubs and a place where Felicity likes to go for walks in the summer.
Victoria Walks executive officer Ben Rossiter said Felicity raised a critical issue that demanded greater state and federal funding, especially in the era of council rate-capping.
Dr Rossiter said the legacy in many older areas for a lack of footpaths and this created added vulnerability for older walkers, people living with a disability and school children wanted to get about and remain connected in the community.
"There is a major problem of physical inactivity with kids getting driven instead of walking to school. Often kids don't have good paths, crossings, shade or the existence of good footpaths," Dr Rossiter said.
"...If governments want to meet climate change and environment targets they really have to target increased walking. All levels of government need to address this issue.
"Most kids want to walk to school; they want to be active."
Dr Rossiter praised Felicity as a "brilliant" young person leading the way.
A Victoria Walks survey released in October found 64 per cent of people in the wider Ballarat region said having no footpaths was a problem.
Sam Giampaolo, who has paraplegia, told The Courier earlier this year he struggled to leave his house unaided in a wheelchair due to hazardous, uneven footpaths in the city's east.
At the time, Mr Giampaolo said all he wanted to be able to do was take his dogs for a walk.
City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King acknowledged in this week's council meeting this was an issue the City could continue to raise at a state and federal level, given "there [were] significant areas of Ballarat that have no footpaths at all".
Mr King said the City had raised infrastructure issues, including footpaths and roads, with Ballarat federal MP Catherine King this month. He said it was a challenge for local government to find funding for maintaining existing assets and retrofitting older areas while juggling demands for developing new areas as the community grew.
"We're certainly happy to bring a briefing back to council around the current list of outstanding footpath requests to have a look at that list, the costing of it, and have a look at the current budget allocation and whether there is any opportunity to start to look at whether we can make some inroads into that list," Mr King said.
Meanwhile, Felicity continues to argue her case. She has presented the issue to more than 500 pupils at her school.
"It was a bit scary but I was happy because it might happen, once day," Felicity said.
