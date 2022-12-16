The Courier
Council

Alfredton junior tackles City of Ballarat infrastructure issue

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
December 17 2022 - 5:30am
Felicity, armed with her letter to the mayor, is calling for footpaths in old Alfredton so people can walk safely, off the road and off slippery grass. Picture by Lachlan Bence

SEVEN-year-old Felicity is taking on the City of Ballarat to improve vital infrastructure in her neighbourhood.

