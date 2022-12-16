Strong foundation for Ballarat's 'education city' future success

Strong cooperation between all of Ballarat's secondary schools is building the foundation for our reputation as an education city to flourish in to the future despite the twin challenges of rapid population growth and the national crisis in the teaching workforce.
This week's VCE results saw Ballarat Clarendon College named the top achieving school in the state, strong gains across government schools and reflected the hard work of all students and staff tackling VCE studies.
"(One thing) becoming an absolute strength and unique factor about education in Ballarat is that our schools work together more comprehensively than they have ever across all sectors," said Phoenix P-12 Community College principal Karen Snibson.
"We are regularly in contact with colleagues at other schools about how we best service our community as an education sector, not one school or sector against other.
"We work cooperatively and proactively with each other and when looking ... to see how kids across Ballarat have done we should be so pleased with the outcomes of our young people," she said.
Post-COVID Ms Snibson said schools were aware of the need to lift the aspirations and hopes of students and their purpose for learning.
The education students are getting is authentic and relevant to what the workforce needs now, not what it needed 30 years ago- Federation University dean of education Prof Claire McLachlan
"We understand our students can achieve anything they put their mind to. It's our job to focus on building great learners who are great people, great citizens of our schools and community and ... our network of schools is working really hard in that space to do that."
The links go even deeper, with the city's university and TAFE sectors partnering more closely with schools than ever before to benefit both secondary and tertiary students and the educational programs they take part in.
While VCE ATAR results were celebrated, what those figures don't show is the growth in student success in taking up apprenticeships, school-based apprenticeships and following other vocational pathways toward their dream careers.
"I think that the reason why state schools are doing well is because education is valued really highly in this city, and that's one of the things that attracted me to it," said Federation University executive dean of the Institute of Education, Arts and Community Professor Claire McLachlan who moved to Ballarat to take up the job four years ago.
"And the principals in those secondary schools have really high expectations of both the students and also of their staff."
Prof McLachlan said schools worked closely with the university, offering placements to teaching and Masters of Education students, providing them with professional experience and often employing them when they graduate.
Unlike many schools across the nation, Prof McLachlan said Ballarat schools had quite high retention rates for early-career teachers.
Some local principals also sit on the university's education advisory committee, further strengthening links across all sectors of Ballarat's education community.
"I think it does absolutely contribute to that notion of Ballarat being a university town or education town. Once you get in to it you realise there's something very much to be proud of here."
Prof McLachlan said the challenge will be keeping up with Ballarat's rapidly growing population, and the teaching workforce shortage.
On raw numbers there are at least 400 more year seven students starting across Ballarat's government high schools than the number of year 12 students who have just finished their secondary schooling.
And the number of enrolments from new families moving in to the Ballarat area sees year levels at most schools continue to grow.
In total around 813 year sevens are enrolled to start at Ballarat's state secondary colleges in 2023 - about 240 at Phoenix P-12 Community College, 250 at Ballarat High School, 200 at Mount Clear College, 108 at Woodmans Hill Secondary College, and 151 at Mount Rowan Secondary College.
Future growth is also assured with many schools, particularly in Ballarat's northern and western growth zones and smaller towns outside Ballarat, reporting booming prep enrolments as more families move to the area.
Prof McLachlan said investment in new classrooms and facilities across Ballarat's state, Catholic and independent schools in recent years had no-doubt helped drive student success.
"You go in to some of these schools and look at the learning environment and opportunities available to students now, no wonder they are doing well," she said.
"One of the things in addition to investment in those schools is also investment in things like Ballarat Tech School which is the most amazing resource for students in regional areas. The education students are getting is authentic and relevant to what the workforce needs now, not what it needed 30 years ago," she said.
With growth though comes the need for more schools, particularly a secondary college in Ballarat's west.
Ballarat High School is near capacity with around 1500 students for 2023 and Phoenix will have just over 1700 including about 360 in its primary school.
"Not too far along the line we would need a new high school out that way," Prof McLachlan said. "As the population grows we will need more schools, and more teachers."
Another nod to Ballarat's education success is the government's decision to locate one of the Victorian Teaching Academy hubs in the city.
"They are building eight of those hubs around the state and fact that one is going to be in Ballarat, that's going to support the professional development needs of higher performing teachers as well which is great ... if you are a really good teacher they invest in you to become an even better teacher."
