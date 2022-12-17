The Courier's weekend in sport, December 17

It's been another big weekend in sport across Ballarat, and The Courier was out and about capturing the action.
Our photographer, Lachlan Bence, was amongst the action at the BCA clash between Brown Hill and Wendouree at Western Oval, as well as the Ballarat v Mount Xavier bowls match at the Ballarat Bowling Club.
Have a look in the gallery above to see all of the action. Who can you spot?
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.