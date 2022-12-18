BALLARAT'S tennis ace Zoe Hives will headline this week's Ballarat Open Signature event which begins on Monday.
Hives goes in as the Number 2 seed for the event and will face fellow Victorian Bianca Iannazzone in Tuesday's opening round.
The 26-year-old won this event in both 2016 and 2017 and will use it as an opportunity to tune up in time for qualifying for the Australian Open. Speaking to The Courier at the weekend, Hives said she was excited about tuning up at her home courts this week.
Hives has previously made the second round of the Australian Open and this year went on a run at Wimbledon, qualifying for the main draw before going down to current World No. 6 Maria Sakkari.
The top seeding has been given to a familiar face in Ballarat, Alana Parnaby who is chasing her first Ballarat title after being so close in previous years.
The 28-year-old was a semi-finalist here in 2017, a quarter finalist in 2018 and was runner-up in 2019 and 2021. She will face a qualifier in the opening round.
The women's draw will also feature two of Australia's most promising junior players in 15-year-old Helena Guan from Brisbane and 16-year-old Wambui Taylor from the ACT.
In the men's competition, the top seed is Cihan Akay who was defeated in the first round last year by eventual winner Jacob Grills. Akay will meet a qualifier in the first round as will second seed Luke Sarris from the ACT who will play at Ballarat for the first time.
Qualifying for the senior event will start from 8.30am on Monday and continue throughout the day and into Tuesday. The opening rounds are not expected to be played until Tuesday afternoon.
