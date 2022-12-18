Yaqoob Kazan, despite only having lived in the city for less than two years, has flung himself into all aspects of community life.
Initially drawn to the region by love he is has now found his feet and his latest venture brings to life his love for food.
Alongside his Ballarat wife Hannah Kazan, he is pioneering the path forward for central Asian culture here in Ballarat.
This comes after he was appointed an intercultural ambassador for the City of Ballarat in the same year he first arrived in Australia from Turkey in 2021, to last month being inducted as an executive member of the Ballarat Regional Multicultural Council while also managing his duties as an instrument technician at St John of God.
He is part of the growing multiculturalism in Ballarat.
In the region the number of those born overseas increased with India, a neighbouring country of Afghanistan, leading the way.
Comparing the 2016 census with the 2021 census, the number of people born in India rose from 860 to 1846.
Born from his passion for cooking and a desire to address the deficit of halal food in the region, Mr Kazan alongside his wife Hannah Kazan embarked upon opening Kazan in late November.
"There's a real need for halal food here and we really wanted to be able to cater to muslim families so they can come in and enjoy their food without worrying if the food is halal or not," Mr Kazan said.
Nestled along Sebastopol's Albert Street, known for its flashy billboards and fast-food, Ms Kazan said she and her husband were also driven to set up their modest shop on 202 Albert Street due to the lack of fresh meals available in the area.
"We checked a bunch of places but there was nothing here in Sebas(topol) that you could actually have a sit-down meal; it's all really just takeaway," Ms Kazan said.
Having attended schooling in Sebastopol, she said she understood a restaurant such as this would also provide residents with the opportunity to experience different flavours right on their doorstep.
"We were always having to travel to Melbourne to get Afghan food so we really wanted to make Afghan food here accessible because this city is so diverse but it doesn't always show up in the food we have on offer," Ms Kazan said.
"If nothing else we hope it benefits Sebas(topol)."
The duo said it is a sense of homeland they are wanting to foster for their customers and the reason they decided on aptly naming their restaurant after Mr Kazan's surname, Kazan, which translates to a "large cooking cauldron" derived from the Turkic language group.
"Everything we make here aside from our Turkish delight is made by us," Mr Kazan said.
He said his philosophy for his cooking is to do "everything by feeling".
"I make everything as if I am going to eat it and if it is not up to standard I won't serve it to our customers," Mr Kazan said.
While he said he draws his inspiration for becoming a restaurateur from his mother, having watched her concoct lavish dishes as a young boy, his latest decision isn't one which has received the support of his family as a whole.
"I would always pay close attention to my mum when she was cooking and while I was studying in Turkey and Afghanistan I worked at a few shops including fast food and in a kofte (minced meat) shop so that really got me into cooking," Mr Kazan said.
"I got my measuring skills from my mother since she never really used measuring tools for ingredients and I do that now so it does make me feel a bit disconnected from my family and a bit bad not having their encouragement."
He did however say he had the support of one family member overseas: his brother.
"He wants to come over here and help us out so it'd be great if we can help him come over in the near future," Mr Kazan said.
However, reflecting on whether it was the right move for him, he said it most definitely was.
"I am really happy I'm doing something I love and allowing people to have new experiences," Mr Kazan said.
"I come from a shepherding family so all the food is authentic and it's the reason why all of our food is mainly meat-based and why I want to share it with the community."
He also said compared to Istanbul where he lived for several years, he much preferred Ballarat and oddly its climate.
"Istanbul is such a big city and you don't really know each other but in Ballarat from the first week I was here everyone was so chatty and welcoming," Mr Kazan said.
"I especially like the rainy weather."
He said his main ambition through his cafe and his other endeavours is to educate more residents about his homeland.
"I want to bring more of Afghan culture here to Ballarat and introduce it to locals," Mr Kazan said.
As to how he is able to juggle working in the health industry and serving on several community groups and council-led initiatives while also running his shop, which operates six-days-a-week, he said it is his restaurant that gets first priority followed by the hospital.
"From 5:30am to 4pm I am devoted to the cafe and then after that if St John of God needs me I am at there service because when I was desperate for a job they really helped me out," Mr Kazan said.
While he would like to spend more of his time with his mates from the Brown Hill Cricket Club, who frequent his eatery often, he said he is content with where he is at for the moment.
However, he said his next challenge is going to be able to manage his children alongside his business.
"My wife is expected to give birth in March next year and twins," Mr Kazan said.
Kazan is opened Monday to Saturday 7am-3pm.
Both Mr and Ms Kazan said they were looking into opening their shop for dinner service heading into the new year.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
