ONE woman arrived with a box and old Heather Luttrell that growing up her family always ate home-brand foods, except on Christmas Day.
She handed over her collection to the Reverse Advent Calendar founder saying she wanted to create a special treat for someone in need, deliberately paying it forward in brand-name products they might not typically purchase.
Another box was beautifully assembled like a hamper with cellophane wrapping and treats on top.
In a year of rising interest rates and sharper costs of living, Heather Luttrell was humbled with the generosity in a stream of giving boxes that kept flowing into the York Street Church of Christ on Saturday.
Ms Luttrell said so many people found ways to help others who were doing it tougher this Christmas.
The aim was to check off at least 1300 Reverse Advent Calendar boxes to ensure no Ballarat person or family who registered for help via partner agencies went empty handed.
A Christmas party will be thrown on Monday, complete with a petting zoo, face painting, balloons and fresh fruit and vegetables to welcome those collecting their gifts pieced together by businesses, schools and families across the community.
Ms Luttrell said it was about creating a bit of a festive feel.
"It's a day free and fun. It can be so stressful for people in knowing they have to give presents or feed others for Christmas," Ms Luttrell said.
"...We've had so many schools get involved, then you think of the conversations students are having with teachers on the importance of giving."
The Reverse Advent Calendar idea is you put an item into the box every day of December. This is the fourth year of the program, which has spread across Australia, except in the Northern Territory, with a focus on people giving in their own communities.
Ms Luttrell said many families would open an advent calendar for a small chocolate each day and at the same time add an item to the Reverse Advent Calendar box. She said there was joy in both receiving and giving at Christmas.
Scores of volunteers checked boxes on Saturday, tweaking them slightly to be event while still, Ms Luttrell said, honouring how they were filled. Among the assortment were gluten free boxes, boxes focusing on single people or families with babies.
Some bigger items, such as toilet paper have been moved to special tables for extra collections with boxes on the day.
Ms Luttrell said the aim was to make it as user friendly as possible for each recipient - packed with a treat on top.
