Reverse Advent Calendar 2022: overflowing boxes to give amid rising living costs

Melanie Whelan
Melanie Whelan
Updated December 17 2022 - 4:55pm, first published 4:45pm
A grateful Heather Luttrell with some of the gift boxes to help Ballarat families this Christmas. Picture by Adam Trafford

ONE woman arrived with a box and old Heather Luttrell that growing up her family always ate home-brand foods, except on Christmas Day.

