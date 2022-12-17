BALLARAT-Redan cricketer Ryan Aikman has made his Premier Cricket debut for Geelong in Saturday's big victory against Kingston-Hawthorn at Geelong.
The wicket-keeper batsman is the 151st player for the club. He took two catches and helped affect a run-out as Kingston plodded to just 9-179 from its 50 overs.
Aikman never got a chance to show his talent with the bat as the Cats middle-order easily chased down the runs with more than 16 overs remaining, losing just four wickets along the way.
Geelong was shaky early in its innings, at 2-15, but thanks to a 121-run third wicket stand between number three Josh McDonald (62) and number four Meyrick Buchanan (71) were able to chase down the total with the loss of just four wickets in the innings.
Earlier it was Cats paceman Dom McGlinchey that started the rot for Kingston-Hawthorn taking three wickets for just 34 in his best display of the season.
The win is just Geelong's second of the season.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.