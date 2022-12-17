The Courier

Ballarat-Redan cricketer Ryan Aikman has made his Premier Cricket debut for Geelong in Saturday's big victory against Kingston-Hawthorn at Geelong.

By Greg Gliddon
December 17 2022 - 9:00pm
Ryan Aikman, in action here for Ballarat-Redan has made his Premier Cricket debut for Geelong in the club's second win of the season.

