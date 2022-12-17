ASH McCafferty has led his new side Wendouree to a famous come-from-behind win, snaring five wickets in a thrilling victory over Brown Hill.
Set a small total of just 148, Brown Hill, resumed at a nervous 2-32 and it proved to be the case as it collapsed from a winning position midway through the day, all out for just 124 as McCafferty rolled out 5-19 off 14.1 overs.
Jason Knowles was the lone-hand for Brown Hill. His patient 54 came off 110 balls faced and nearly three hours at the crease, but once he was gone, caught behind by Heath Pyke off the bowling of paceman Tom Batters, the lower order collapsed in quick time
At one stage, Brown Hill looked well on the way to a win, slowly taking the score to 3-96, but it lost its way with the last seven wickets falling for just 28 runs.
But it was McCafferty that proved the difference. He removed Akila Lakshan early and then raced through the tail with Tom Bourke-Finn, last weekend's five-wicket star, the last man to fall, LBW to McCafferty at the start of his 15th over.
East Ballarat's impressive top four got the job done in a memorable performance against Mount Clear, after being set a big score for the win.
Chasing Mount Clear's impressive 271 last weekend, East's top four batters got the job done in fine style.
Number three Harry Ganley top-scored with 91, but he had plenty of support from Rory Low (53) and openers Lewis Hodgins (48) and Jacob Eyers (42).
There was one little twist in the tale however, with East reaching the 271 for the loss of four wickets, only to lose three wickets on the tying score in a remarkable over from Grant Trevenen who would finish with 4-54.
In the end, it was left to Mitchell McKee to hit the winning runs with his only scoring shot of the game.
Golden Point held off Ballarat-Redan, with last weekend's 52-run 10th wicket stand proving the difference between the two sides.
Despite the best efforts of Jayden Hayes, who was a lone hand with the bat, making 78, he simply ran out of partners as the Two Swords fell for 188 in the chase of 236.
Majula De Zoysa led the way with the ball with 4-36 for Golden Point.
Sunday's one-day matches include East Ballarat up against Ballarat-Redan, Golden Point hosting Darley and Napoleons-Sebastopol at home to Buninyong.
Wendouree 147 (L Brady 43, R Simmonds 37, T Bourke-Finn 5-29) def Brown Hill 124 (J Knowles 54, A McCafferty 5-19)
Mount Clear 271 (T Le Lievre 80, M Goonan 56, J Smith 37, Z Maple 35, H Walters, 3-54, L Hodgins 3-54) def by East Ballarat 7-275 (H Ganley 91, R Low 53, L Hodgins 48, J Eyers 42, G Trevenen 4-54)
Ballarat-Redan 188 (J Hayes 78, T Rajendran 34 M De Zoysa 4-36 )def by Golden Point 236 (L Pegg 41, A Falkner 38, J White 34, A Warrick 32, J Hayes 3-44, D Carton 3-46)
East Ballarat v Ballarat-Redan
Golden Point v Darley
Naps-Sebas v Buninyong
