EMERGENCY health workers are bracing for a perfect storm to hit with a COVID-19 surge, fuelled by Christmas festivities.
Australian Medical Association president Steve Robson is urging people to celebrate outdoors with hospitalisations from the latest COVID-19 wave expected to rise the same time as holiday accidents and alcohol-related injuries skyrocket.
Sign statewide have been indicating a plateau in case numbers but the virus has still been very much about this festive season.
Ballarat, Warrnambool and Yarriambiack Shire, including Warracknabeal and Hopetoun, have shown the state's highest rates of COVID-19 infections per population this past week, according to the latest Victorian health department.
But, such figures are dependent on people reporting their positive test results to the department, which helps shape a region's public health response, including anti-viral medications.
Almost 1700 Victorian healthcare workers were unable to work on Friday alone due to COVID-19. Grampians Health spent the past week with limits on elective surgeries - such limits were lifted at the weekend.
Professor Robson said emergency departments were in for a "very rough time" and he called on Australians to keep up pandemic safety measures.
"What we need to try to do is avoid getting sick enough that people need to go to hospital so we avoid that extra pressure right at the peak period," Professor Robson said. "So do the right thing if you are in enclosed spaces and have your Christmas gatherings outdoors if possible.
"Also, stay home if you feel sick or unwell and self-isolate if you contract COVID-19 until you're no longer symptomatic."
The peak body for Australian doctors recommends wearing masks in high-risk settings, including public transport, and staying up to date with COVID-19 jabs for best protection.
In the past three months, there have been 604 Victorian COVID-19 deaths, of which 41.7 per cent of people were unvaccinated.
Monitoring symptoms with rapid antigen tests could again be the best Christmas gift you could give a loved one, as Grampians Health leaders made clear last Christmas.
The push for testing, and access to COVID-19 tests, is vastly different to the queues along Creswick Road amid the heat last Christmas.
Grampians Health chief strategy and region officer Rob Grenfell made clear in The Courier last month to remain vigilant, particularly in large groups and when interacting with loved ones.
Victoria's chief health officer Brett Sutton said there was uncertainty on the duration and severity of this COVID-19 wave, due to multiple variants circulating.
The number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 in Victoria has not dramatically dropped the past week - the daily average of people in hospital is 675, down from 682 a week earlier.
Ballarat's major COVID-19 vaccination clinic, run by UFS on Dana Street, is set to close with the end of a Commonwealth contract on December 31 but vaccinations remain available via many pharmacies and general practice clinics.
The UFS-led testing hub, on the same site, will continue to offer polymerase chain reaction tests, better known as PCRs, until the Commonwealth contract expires on February 28.
Regional councils on Ballarat's outskirts are offering free rapid antigen tests for the most at-risk community members, such as people aged 70-plus, concession card holders and people with disability or who are immunocompromised.
Free RATs are available for residents:
Limited RATs can also be accessed via Beaufort and Skipton Health Service in Beaufort and Central Highlands Rural Health in Daylesford.
