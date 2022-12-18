An application for a mine waste disposal expansion at the Ballarat Gold Mine continues to be a source of heated debate.
At last week's council meeting, several residents voiced their concerns regarding the lack of an Environmental Effects Statement (EES) for a new tailings storage dam at Whitehorse Gully, north of Whitehorse Road, Mt Clear.
The purpose of an EES is provide the community with predictions of significant environmental impacts which may occur during the development phase and proposed measures to avoid, minimise or manage these adverse issues.
In 2018, Ballarat Gold Mine, which is owned and operated by Castlemaine Goldfields, which in turn is owned by Shen Yao Holdings, a Singapore-listed company initiated investigations, design and approval of this new facility.
Shortly thereafter Ballarat Gold Mine halted their approvals process for such a facility in favour of trialling an alternative dry stacked tailings disposal methodology.
This plan, has formed part of their permit application which is currently before the City of Ballarat. However it is also subject to approval by the Earth Resources Regulation (ERR).
One resident asked why the City of Ballarat had not prioritised obtaining an ESS despite having the power to request one. City of Ballarat director development and growth Natalie Robertson said the reasoning behind the council's decision was due to the advice provided by the ERR which identified the substance of the tailings would be "non-acid forming".
"This proposal does not meet the threshold for requiring an environmental effects statement," Ms Robertson said.
"We could request an EES but it's because of this process it has been determined it is not required.
"Or they could decide to prepare one but the authority that would approve it and determine it is ERR, who would probably go back and say you don't need to do one."
Ballarat researcher Dr Dora Pearce said she was concerned the approval of such a facility without an EES could turn into a similar dust pollution fiasco faced by Cadia residents in 2018 by mining firm, Newcrest in New South Wales.
In late 2022, Cadia was fined $15,000 by the Environment Protection Authority after failing to ensure dust did not lift off two of its storage tailings dams.
"The potential for that happening in Ballarat is exactly what it would be in Cadia," Dr Pearce said.
She said there needed to be more stringent studies done into particulate matter surrounding the proposed site.
"With the Cadia issue when you've got the tailings the surface dries out, it's not just the dust its efflorescent salt which actually draws the arsenic the contaminants the sulphur and the other heavy metals to the surface," Dr Pearce said.
"The salts can then be dispersed as a very fine inhalable particle which is soluble and highly toxic.
"Without adequate monitoring, it's a highly terrible scenario if anything went wrong and they did not manage the dust or control it properly."
Cr Mark Harris said he had "worries" regarding the health of the Yarrowee River which the proposed mine site lies close to.
"It's a big mine; it worries us all. It's in the middle of a residential area in the bosom of Ballarat," Cr Harris said.
"To my mind it's not so much the toxic risk of chemicals in it but the enormous effect we could have if huge quantities (of chemicals) dumped into the (Yarrowee) river itself."
The City of Ballarat said public information sessions on the tailings dam proposal would be scheduled. Dates are still to be finalised.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
