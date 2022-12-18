The City of Ballarat says slow progress in building newer housing developments in the region is due in part to staffing shortages within council.
At last week's meeting, Macneil Group director Paul McCuskey said his building construction company had been waiting at times three months to receive a response from the City regarding his planning proposals.
Under the council's statutory requirements, it must decide on a planning application within 60 days.
City of Ballarat director infrastructure and environment Bridget Wetherall acknowledged their had been delays in response times.
She cited the reason for this was due to the council's ongoing job vacancies.
"We are aware and we are working to fill those gaps; it has been a challenge to find suitably qualified engineers as well in this market," Ms Wetherall said.
"We are trying; we are looking at further resourcing in next year's budget."
She said council was working through a backlog of about "200 (planning) applications" some of which had been stockpiled from a "couple of weeks to 12 months".
City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King added the council had struggled to attract staff over recent years.
"For the first time in two years we now actually have got resources up to the level that are in the budget," Mr King said. "The challenge is just coping with what's coming in but trying to actually address the backlog."
He said the council was working on a "clear process and system" to ensure planning applications were dealt with fairly and timely.
"Historically what has happened whoever has yelled the loudest has got their application to the top of the pile," Mr King said.
"We actually need to put in a proper process so we can understand what applications are there."
Cr Ben Taylor requested the council's statutory planning obligations be made available to councillors during council meetings. Mr King said it could be added to the City of Ballarat's quarterly reporting.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
