IT'S been five years of toil, illness and injury, but Zoe Hives is finally back preparing for her home tournament.
In 2017, Hives was a fresh-faced 21-year-old on her way to becoming one of the elite players in the world when she won her second Ballarat title.
Since then, it's been a rollercoaster ride, a second-round appearance at the Australian Open in 2019 and this year's qualification into the main draw at Wimbledon showed the world the fleeting glimpse of what a prodigious talent the now 26-year-old is.
But as has been the case through much of the past five years, the highs were met with more lows with an achilles injury - which flared on the English grass - having kept her off the court.
"I haven't played any competitive matches since August," she said. "I had to stop playing with an achilles which first flared at Wimbledon and it meant I had to finish up the trip early.
"It was very slow at the start as the achilles healed but it's been gradually been building up again. Fortunately it was nothing too series like a rupture, but it was a bit too sore to play on."
This week she will make another return to the court, but this time in more familiar surroundings as the second seed for the Ballarat Open Signature which begins on Monday.
"I was trying to remember when I last played here, I won in 2017, so I think that might be the last time," she said.
"I saw the forecast this week and it looks like it's going to be a lovely week, I'm not sure how we would have gone with the past week, but this is going to be great to be out there.
"I'm really looking forward to it. It's been a long time since I've played in Ballarat and for me it's about getting the practice matches in and getting ready for the summer."
Hives hopes the Australian summer will allow her to build on her protected ranking of 142, which came about due to her injuries and illness. The protection will expire in February.
She missed more than two years after a flare-up of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, better known as POTS, a blood circulation disorder, before she was finally able to make a return to the court earlier in the year.
In January, Hives played her first professional match since September 2019, progressing to the second round of qualifying at the Australian Open. She then made a run at Wimbledon, winning through from qualifying to the main draw.
"This week is really all about the practice matches and getting ready for December 29 which is when I play my first match in the United Cup," she said.
"Then I have the AO (Australian Open) qualifiers on January 9 or 10.
"I still have the protected ranking until February 20 and then the three-year expiry date comes in so I can at least use the 142 to get into Australian Open qualifiers."
She said she was prepared to go out and do the hard yards over the coming weeks to prove to Tennis Australia she was not only worthy of her place in the Australian Open qualifiers, but potentially a wildcard into the main draw if they saw fit.
"The federation knows where I've been, so for Tennis Australia now it's all about me proving to them that I am fit and healthy enough now to get those opportunities. I mean I qualified at Wimbledon, so they know what I can do," she said.
Hives' first round opponent in Ballarat is fellow Victorian Bianca Iannazzone with Hives admitting she will need to do some homework on.
"I don't know anything about her, we've not come across each other before," she said.
"When I used to play the tournaments I pretty much knew everyone, but I must admit it's been a while since I've played any Australian tournaments at all as it's pretty much been ITF or the pro stuff."
She said she hoped to get a chance to play top seed Alana Parnaby, knowing that if their paths were to cross, it would be in the final.
"I know Alana really well so hopefully we can both make it there," she said. "She's been playing international circuits all year.
"She was overseas a lot longer than I was and has been going pretty well. I think she had her best results this year in both singles and doubles, so she's very much deserving of the top seed."
