FOR the second time in two days, Ballarat-Redan let slip a winnable match, falling six runs short of East Ballarat.
A four-wicket haul from Jayden Hayes had the Two Swords in a winning position after East collapsed to be all out for 124. But other than Zac Jenkins who batted gallantly for 54, no-one else stood up in the chase.
Jenkins was the second-last man to fall as the last four wickets fell for just 17 runs, the Two Swords all out for 118.
Naps-Sebas, and particularly Sajith Dissanayaka, made light work of Buninyong with the match all over in just 46 overs.
Dissanayaka's 3-7 alongside Viraj Pushpakumara with 4-15, ripped through Buninyong for just 62 before Diissanayaka set about ending the match early, hitting an unbeaten 65 off just 39 balls as Naps-Sebas won in just over 11 overs.
Danza Hyatt and Dian Chandima led Darley to a big win over Golden Point. Batting first, Hyatt blazed his way to 110 not out off just 99 balls while Chandima himself made 67.
Chandima then ripped through the Golden Point tail, taking four wickets, including the final wicket of Lucas Pegg for 45 as the Pointess were all out for 151.
East Ballarat 124 (J Eyers 32, J Hayes 4-33) def Ballarat-Redan 118 (Z Jenkins 54, J Brown 3-22)
Golden Point 151 (S Ogilvie 61, L Pegg 45, D Chandima 4-20) def by Darley 3-264 (D Hyatt 110no, D Chandima 67)
Naps Sebas 0-68 (S Dissanayaka 65no) def Buninyong 62 (V Pushpakumara 4-15)
