Buninyong gave second-placed City Oval a major scare in Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Ballarat Tuesday division one pennant.
City Oval fell in by one shot despite winning just one of the three rinks.
It would have energized Buninyong going into the mid-season break.
Buninyong finds itself down the ladder and the extra points would have improved its prospects of making a late charge.
Leonie Donelly, Moon Meulan, John Nunn and Wayne Morgan won their rink by one shot for Buninyong and Margaret Sultana, Stephen Falconer, Yvonne Clark and Norman Hand finished with a two-shot advantage.
However, Betty Paton, Sandra Grano, Leigh McKenzie and Ian Robinson did enough with a 22-18 win for City Oval.
The result keeps City Oval well entrenched in second spot - well clear of third-placed Central Wendouree, but also a long away adrift of ladder leader Ballarat Memorial Sports.
BMS continued on its way with a clean sweep against Clunes, finishing 44 shots ahead in the biggest margin of the day.
Central Wendouree was a mover, climbing to third position with a 14-shot win over Sebastopol, picking up 14 points.
It is a tight contest mid-table with Central Wendouree leapfrogging Midlands.
Central Wendouree has a three-point gap over Midlands, with Victoria also making up ground to be just another point back.
Webbcona overcame Creswick and Victoria defeated Midlands.
With seven home and away rounds to play, Tuesday pennant takes a break until January 10.
