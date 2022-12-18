The Courier

Bowls review: Buninyong just short of upset | all Tuesday pennant results, ladders

Updated December 20 2022 - 5:55pm, first published December 18 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leah McArthur toiled hard as a skip for Webbcona against Creswick.

Buninyong gave second-placed City Oval a major scare in Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Ballarat Tuesday division one pennant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.