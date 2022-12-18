Two men and a boy are alive all thanks to the heroism of one Ballan police officer.
Ballan Police Acting Sergeant Sally Fairweather was driving along the Western Freeway heading to the Bacchus Marsh police station about 6pm last Sunday when she realised something wasn't quite right at Pykes Creek Reservoir.
"On this particular day I could actually see a jet ski just circling and there was no one on board the jet ski at all," acting sergeant Sally Fairweather said.
"Whilst I was still travelling I could see the occupants in the water and I thought I'd quickly come down to the Pykes (Creek Reservoir) and just have a look and see what was happening, how many users were out here because there wasn't anyone around."
As the sergeant headed further along the waters, she was soon approached for help by friends of the distressed; two men and a young boy who had lost control of their jet ski.
"I actually had some people waiving me down, saying 'help us help us our friends are out on the water'," acting sergeant Sally Fairweather said. It was at this moment when Acting Sergeant Fairweather sprung into action.
"[I] spoke with my boss and told him that I could get out there quicker than what SES [State Emergency Service] could because they would come from the Bacchus Marsh branch and so with that, in the water I went."
Without hesitation, Acting Sergeant Fairweather removed her belt and her boots, swimming about 250 metres to retrieve the jet ski.
Once aboard the vessel herself she assisted 32-year-old Raj, his son, eight-year-old Joban and Raj's cousin 24-year-old Gursmimneer back onto the jet ski, transporting them successfully back to the shoreline.
Raj said he could not be more appreciative of acting sergeant Fairweather's valiant efforts, having been frozen with fear for about an hour while waiting for help in the reservoir.
"My son was scared so I was holding him and my cousin couldn't swim so he was holding me as well," he said. "[I was] telling my son it's going to be alright. Someone is coming because we called triple zero.
"My son saw her [Acting Sergeant Fairweather] and he said to me 'someone is coming in uniform' and I said that's police, that's fine, we are now in good hands."
Raj added he could only describe the rescue as "amazing" astounded by both the athleticism and foresight of acting sergeant Fairweather.
She said this incident was a "timely reminder" of the importance of life jackets while out on the waters.
"Life jackets will save lives. So if you're unsure of the water put one on, they will save your life and it certainly kept these guys afloat until help could get out to them," she said.
Similarly, Raj said his words of advice for engaging in water-based activities was to never travel alone and to always wear a life jacket.
"I recommend if you are going then go in a group and go with [life] jackets because that's how we saved our lives," he said.
Moving forward Raj said this incident had not deterred him, his son or his cousin from entering the reservoir again.
Raj said his son was eager to head back into the water to "learn more tricks".
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
