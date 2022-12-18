CONFIDENCE was high Santa would be able to make it to Mars Stadium for Ballarat Carols by Candlelight on Sunday compared to early thunderstorms served up last year.
Where Santa might park his sleigh was another issue with thousands packing into the stadium for a night of festive cheer.
Many carol-goers made an afternoon of the event by perusing nearby market stalls and juniors taking on children's activities.
Carols host Gav McGrath said the vibe was relaxed and festive with fine weather.
"There are plenty of people here early and thanks to a rock concert before and Kelly Sports, the kids are pretty warmed up before the carols even started," Mr McGrath said.
"There are a few famous faces here too - I met Disney princesses and knew all their names because I have a four-year-old daughter."
IN OTHER NEWS
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.