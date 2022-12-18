The Courier
Health

Ballarat Base Hospital redevelopment: John Holland to build stage two

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated December 18 2022 - 8:03pm, first published 7:00pm
Artist impression of the new Central Energy Plant building which will change the streetscape of Drummond Street as part of the first stage of the $541.6 million redevelopment of Ballarat Base Hospital

MELBOURNE-based construction company John Holland will take the lead on the next stage in Ballarat's major hospital overhaul.

