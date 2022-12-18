MELBOURNE-based construction company John Holland will take the lead on the next stage in Ballarat's major hospital overhaul.
Victorian Health Infrastructure Minister Mary-Anne Thomas on Saturday announced the building group had been appointed to deliver what architecture plans have shown to be a large, glass cube-like structure on Drummond Street.
The new building, known as the central energy plant, will house Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital's power supply, a modern pharmacy, pathology services and an education centre for the health service and Deakin University's rural clinical school.
This follows Ballarat company H. Troon's demolition works of the former Edward Wilson and Eildon houses, works that marks the visual start to the $541 million redevelopment in April.
Use the slider below to see how the streetscape will change.
Works to prepare the site for construction start this week, ahead of foundation works early next year. Construction of the new building is expected to be completed in late 2024.
This is separate to a new multi-level tower construction that will house a larger, modern emergency department off Sturt Street.
Tower development will shift the hospital's main entrance back to Sturt Street with a dedicated driveway to the emergency department.
