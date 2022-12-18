Cement truck crash and car fire lead to busy morning for emergency crews

UPDATE 10.30am:
Police are also looking for information regarding a second car discovered burnt-out on Wolfes Road in Invermay on Monday morning.
It's understood the outstanding stolen car was set on fire sometime late Sunday night.
Ballarat's Crime Scene Services attended the scene on Monday morning.
Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
PREVIOUSLY:
A car fire and a car colliding with a cement truck has led to a busy morning for emergency crews across the district.
About 7.10am on Monday, firefighters were called to a car on fire on Ring Road in Mitchell Park - no one was injured, and police were soon called.
Meanwhile, about 7.30am, CFA crews headed out to a minor crash involving a cement truck and a car, which had led to oil spilling onto Main Street in Gordon, near Cartons Road.
The truck was moved off the road, and the scene was quickly declared safe.
Ambulance Victoria confirmed a woman in her 40s was taken to St John of God Hospital in Ballarat in a stable condition.
