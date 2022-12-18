The Courier

Cement truck crash and car fire lead to busy morning for emergency crews

AF
By Alex Ford
December 19 2022 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cement truck crash and car fire lead to busy morning for emergency crews

UPDATE 10.30am:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.