UPDATE, Thursday:
Leading Firefighter Matthew Hunt was farewelled by colleagues from across the district at his funeral on Thursday.
Firefighters lined Lydiard Street as the hearse, a vintage firetruck, left the Mining Exchange, followed by a flyover from an aerial firefighting helicopter.
Mr Hunt, a valued teammate at FRV's Fire Station 67 on Sturt Street, died last week aged 47.
PREVIOUSLY:
One of Ballarat's finest firefighters, who died suddenly of cancer last week, is being remembered as an "extremely valued team member".
Leading firefighter Matt Hunt was part of Fire Rescue Victoria's Ballarat City team, serving for years through the CFA and DELWP's fire crews.
He died on December 12, aged 47, after being diagnosed with cancer just six weeks earlier.
Long-time friend and colleague, and brother-in-law, Scott Gambino said Mr Hunt began his career aged 12 as a junior firefighter in Briagolong.
"If you were at the worst call imaginable, you'd want Hunty on your truck."- FRV Senior Station Officer Scott Gambino
Upon becoming a seasonal firefighter with the former Department of Natural Resources and Environment - now DELWP's Forest Fire Management Victoria - he was promoted to become part of the helicopter rappel crews, jumping out of choppers into the most dangerous parts of bushfires.
Mr Hunt was stationed in Ballarat for several years, studying fire tech at the School of Mines with Mr Gambino, where they eventually met their wives.
As well as volunteering with the Ballarat Fire Brigade, he kept up his aerial firefighting skills, Mr Gambino said, before eventually moving back to Ballarat in the mid-2000s as a career firefighter.
"We met up at a couple of fires, he fought them from the air and I fought them on the ground," he said.
"We worked together for a number of years, attended quite a few emergencies together, and worked very well together."
Mr Gambino, now Senior Station Officer at Fire Station 67 on Sturt Street, said Mr Hunt was considered a great mentor to younger firefighters.
"In a nutshell, my colleague said he was hardworking, had a great sense of humour, was an experienced and skilled firefighter, an outstanding mentor and teacher for the newer firefighters, and an extremely valued team member," he said.
"If you were at the worst call imaginable, you'd want Hunty on your truck."
Whether at the station or on the job, Mr Hunt was always looking out for his colleagues, Mr Gambino said, including as a respected health and safety representative.
"If there were any safety issues around the station, he was right onto it," he said.
"He was one of those blokes, never in a conflict with anyone, he was well-respected because of it.
"We should have more people like him in the world."
The last few weeks were particularly painful for his family and for the wider firefighting community in Ballarat following Mr Hunt's cancer diagnosis, he added.
"He was diagnosed with cancer six weeks ago, he was on track with his radiation, it was a very rare type of cancer, soft tissue sarcoma - he took a turn for the worst when he came back home for the weekend, and passed away Monday morning," Mr Gambino said.
"The family, Belinda and the kids Josh and Haylee, they were very proud of the job he had, and they saw how much he loved the job and being able to help people."
His funeral will be held on Thursday - his family asked for donations to the Australia and New Zealand Sarcoma Association in lieu of flowers.
