Christmas Day 2022 in Ballarat weather forecast revealed

Updated December 19 2022 - 8:39am, first published 8:21am
Swans on Lake Wendouree in the sunshine. File photo

The good news is the wait may well have been worth it; with a glorious day predicted for Monday in Ballarat, it looks like Christmas Day will be a repeat with 26 degrees and sunny.

