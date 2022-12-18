The good news is the wait may well have been worth it; with a glorious day predicted for Monday in Ballarat, it looks like Christmas Day will be a repeat with 26 degrees and sunny.
The BOM has predicted a top of 26 for Monday and 27 on Tuesday with sun both days.
But watch out and cover up if you are in the garden or by the water, as the UV index is predicted to be extreme at a 12 today and 11 tomorrow.
The only bad news is there are storms predicted for Thursday and possibly a shower on Friday, but the maximum temperatures will stay above 20 degrees.
Overnight on Monday into Tuesday the minimum temperature may slip to 9 degrees but that is the coldest the Bureau is predicting for the festive week.
The memory of early December, when maximum temperatures were more then ten degrees below the long-term average, may be in the past as people embrace the first days of the holiday.
