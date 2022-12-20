Basketball is set to take Tameka Strickland from Ballarat all the way to Berlin in 2023.
The 21-year-old will head overseas for the first time in her life to represent Australia at the Special Olympics World Games in June.
It has been a whirlwind year for the Ballarat local, with plenty still to come.
"I've been playing since I was 12 years old, my mum's friend leaned me towards basketball and I've been into it ever since then," Strickland said.
"She always wanted to play like my friend and her husband so she gave it a go and loved it ever since," her mother, Nicole, added.
Strickland recently represented Victoria at the Special Olympics Australia National Games.
She was one of 156 basketballers to compete in an action-packed schedule at Launceston.
Victoria's Mixed team earned a bronze medal at the week-long tournament in October.
"I was a bit nervous heading over on the plane but once we started it was pretty good," Strickland said.
Strickland did it all for her state, including three games in one day when required as a fill-in for the Girls side.
Her journey and successes have left her mum Nicole incredibly proud.
"It doesn't take much to get me emotional when I'm talking about Tameka," Nicole said.
"Someone will just send me a nice message about how proud they are of her and the tears will start coming.
"I'm just so proud of how far she's come."
Nicole, who runs Special Olympics Ballarat, said she could not believe basketball took Tameka to Tasmania, let alone across the other side of the world, but the dream does not stop there for Tameka.
Strickland hopes to one day play in America.
Between now and June, Strickland will partake in one-on-one training sessions in Ballarat to prepare for the Games.
A training camp in February is on the cards, with selected players from all over Australia looking to build chemistry ahead of June.
"We have heard there is going to be a camp in February but we haven't heard anything else about it yet," Nicole said.
"It is a little bit hard when everyone is scattered all over Australia."
As the only Ballarat player selected to the Victorian team, Strickland is one of four Victorians to make the cut for the team bound for Berlin.
The family has set up a Gofundme page to help raise funds so Tameka can continue chasing her dream at the Special Olympics World Summer Games on June 16-25 in Berlin.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.